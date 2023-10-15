FIREWIND – New album announced + single “Salvation Day”

After the hard rock power metal great FIREWIND released their fantastic anniversary live album in September, Still Ragingreleased via AFM Records, the band has announced a brand new studio album! Stand United is scheduled to appear on AFM on March 1, 2024

In addition to CD, vinyl and digital formats, the upcoming FIREWIND longplayer will also be available in high-quality bundles, which will contain the album as well as a signed autograph card, a cat patch and a ticket for the joint European tour with MASTERPLAN! You can find all live dates below. Ticket bundle buyers also get the chance to win a Meet&Greet. Album pre-orders are now possible HERE!

To give you another taste of Stand United FIREWIND have released a new single, the album opener “Salvation Day” today! You can now see a music video for the song here:

For more than twenty years, FIREWIND has been delighting music fans all over the world with their first-class mix of hard rock and power metal. Razor-sharp riffs from guitar legend Gus G (Ozzy Osbourne, Arch Enemy, Dream Evil), big hooks and solos meet the exceptional vocals of Herbie Langhans (including Avantasia, Radiant, Seventh Avenue), who joined the band in 2019.

„Stand United“ has nine smoking hot songs, recorded together with producer Dennis Ward (Magnum, Unisonic), plus a successful cover version of the pop rock classic ‘Talking in Your Sleep’, originally released by The Romantics in the eighties and now with their unmistakable sound thanks to FIREWIND refined. All new album tracks show the band with an almost limitless joy of playing and with more than relevant topics.

Mastermind Gus G. says:

“I wouldn’t necessarily call ‘Stand United’ a classic concept album, but the title already shows what we’re about in terms of content. The world seems to be getting more and more out of balance, the pandemic, the environmental catastrophes, the wars currently raging all over the world. In these times it is more important than ever to stand together as humanity instead of fighting each other. And that’s exactly what ‘Stand United’ is all about!”

This basic idea is also reflected in the cover artwork by Costin Chioreanu (including Grave, Mayhem).

Gus adds: “I still love the artwork from our debut album, which is based on a real, hand-painted picture. For our tenth work ‘Stand United’ I really wanted such an authentic template again and that’s how I came across Costin. His collage of faces represents war, greed and betrayal, but also love and unity, and fits the themes of the album. I’m just as proud of the artwork as I am of all the songs on the new record!” An assessment that Firewind fans are guaranteed to share!

Stand United Tracklist:

01 – Salvation Day

02 – Stand United

03 – Destiny is Calling

04 – The Power Lies Within

05 – Come Undone

06 – Fallen Angel

07 – Chains

08 – Land Of Chaos

09 – Talking in Your Sleep

10 – Days Of Grace

FIREWIND are:

Gus G. (guitar)

Herbie Langhans (vocals)

Petros Christo (Bass)

Jo Nunez (Drums)

Band-Links:

The post FIREWIND – Neues Album angekündigt + Single „Salvation Day“ appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

