Appeared for the first time after the divorce｜Cao Ge drove a Ferrari to pick up his daughter from school and found that he was secretly filmed and stared at the camera

(Taipei, 5th) King of Golden Melody and The divorce was announced at the end of last month. On the 2nd, “One Ping News Network” exclusively witnessed him appearing for the first time after returning to singleness, driving a matte black Ferrari 360 with a market price of 4 million Taiwan dollars (about 570,000 ringgits). Return to Beitou, a luxury house with a total price of 70 million Taiwan dollars (10.04 million ringgits).

On that day, Cao Ge drove a Ferrari, wearing a white short-sleeved top with a green trendy vest and black shorts, and drove all the way to the mansion in Beitou. After Cao Ge got off the car, the pet dog who had been waiting on the side of the road by the servant rushed forward enthusiastically, and handed over a large paper bag to the servant.

Grace looked like she had just finished school, and got out of the car with a shopping bag full of things in one hand. Originally thinking that the family was going back home, Cao Ge, who was wearing a mask, found out that he was secretly photographed. He first pointed at the reporter’s interview car, then put on his mask and glared at his father. Grace looked at his father from behind.

Wu Suling is full of work

Although Cao Ge and Wu Suling cannot be married, they are family members and friends forever. Asked about the recent work status of the two, Cao Ge’s agent replied, “Currently preparing new music works and continuing to create and write songs.” Wu Suling’s agent responded: “She will soon have a new online program, from planning to execution and hosting, plus endorsement filming and video recording, it has been scheduled until after the Lunar New Year next year.” Wu Suling has always wanted to go Traveling, but also because of the full schedule of work, after the work is over, I can go overseas to relax.