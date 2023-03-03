Hello! My name is Shunya Iwakami.

This will be the first men’s nonno blog this year! The year has passed in the blink of an eye, and one month has already passed this year (laughs).

I really wanted to make this year a year of competition, especially in terms of work.

When I went to Chigasaki along the coast, there were many people, and I learned for the first time that so many people come every year. It was very cold, but the weather was very good and I was able to see the beautiful first sunrise! I want to make this year a healthy one both physically and mentally, and one where I can make a big move in terms of my work! And I would like to make Men’s Nonno a lot more exciting this year, so please support me! !

And this year’s first job announcement, ABC TV (Kansai) “Tonight, I will fall in love with my body. Season 2”, I will appear as Ryo Hasegawa, the heroine’s partner, in the first episode, “Saffle is fine”!

As you can imagine from the title, this work is a love story with a sensitive theme. It was my first time playing a role, so to put it simply, I played a scumbag (laughs)!

And there are also scenes that I was allowed to challenge for the first time, and I think that it will be very fresh for those who have known me for a long time. I hope that many people will enjoy watching this work!

The first episode in which I will appear will be broadcast on ABC Broadcasting from 1:00 am on Saturday, February 25, 2023. And on Abema, it will be delivered from 22:00 on Saturday, February 4th!

After the ABC broadcast, there will be a missed delivery on TVer, so please look forward to it.

Once again, we hope to see you again this year!

I will do my best so that everyone can see more of me this year!

Well then!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

