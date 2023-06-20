Home » First Division: Argentinos Juniors vs Defense and Justice Date 21
First Division: Argentinos Juniors vs Defense and Justice Date 21

Starting at 9:30 p.m. (Argentine time) next Friday, June 23, Defense and Justice visits Argentinos Juniors at the Semillero del Mundo, for the duel corresponding to date 21 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament.

The host of the day wants to maintain his level and get another victory as on the previous date. While the visit needs to add three after the defeat suffered in the last game played in this championship.

Argentinos Juniors won the previous match against Vélez 1-0. With a rather irregular record in the last 4 games played: 2 losses and 2 wins, they have beaten their fence 3 times and managed to score 4 goals in favor.

Defense and Justice was defeated 0-1 by River Plate. The visit has not been so focused in recent days: they have been defeated 1 time, tied 2 and won 1. They have scored 5 goals and conceded 5.

The record indicates a score with 1 victory for the home team, 3 for the visitor and a total of 1 tie between them in the championship. The last game they played in this competition was on September 15, in the Argentina – Professional League 2022 tournament, and Defensa y Justicia won 2-1.

The local is in ninth place with 29 points (8 PG – 5 PE – 7 PP), while the visitor has 33 units and is in seventh place in the table (9 PG – 6 PE – 5 PP).

Leandro Rey Hilfer is the designated referee to control the match.

DataFactory

Argentinos Juniors and Defense and Justice hours, by country Argentina: 9:30 p.m. Colombia and Peru: 7:30 p.m. El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 6:30 p.m. Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 8:30 p.m.

