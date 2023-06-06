First Division: Atlético Tucumán vs Godoy Cruz Date 20

Atlético Tucumán receives Godoy Cruz next Friday, June 9 for date 20 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament, starting at 9:30 p.m. (Argentine time) at the Monumental de Tucumán.

After the victory obtained in the previous day, the visiting team wants to maintain the enthusiasm of its supporters. The local needs to add three again after their defeat in the last game.

Atlético Tucumán fell 1-2 against Lanús in the Ciudad de Lanús. They have won 1 of their last five matches, drawn 1 and lost 2. During those matches, they have scored 3 goals against their opponents and have scored 5 on goal.

Godoy Cruz arrives with high spirits after beating Independiente 2-1. They have won 1 of their last games, tied 2 and lost 1. In those matches, they had a total of 4 goals and 3 have been scored in their arc.

In the history of the last days, the teams showed 3 wins for the local, 1 for the visitor and a total of 1 tied duel. The last match between the two in this championship was on June 27, in the Argentina – Liga Profesional 2022 tournament, and they ended up equalizing at 1.

The local is in twenty-fourth place with 18 points (3 PG – 9 PE – 7 PP), while the visitor reached 29 points and is placed in ninth place in the tournament (8 PG – 5 PE – 6 PP) .

Atlético Tucumán and Godoy Cruz schedule, according to country