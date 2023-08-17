First Division: Barcelona vs Cádiz Date 2

Starting at 2:30 p.m. (Argentine time) next Sunday, August 20, Cádiz visits Barcelona at the Camp Nou stadium, for the duel corresponding to date 2 of the Spain – LaLiga EA Sports 2023-24 tournament.

The visiting team expects to have a good presentation as in the last day and return to keep the three points. For its part, the host of the duel comes from equaling its previous match and will look for a victory at home.

Barcelona arrives with the result of a draw, 0-0, against Getafe.

Cádiz arrives triumphant after seeing Alavés fall 1-0.

The history indicates a score with 2 victories for the home team, 1 for the visitor and a total of 2 draws between them in the championship. The last game they played in this competition was on February 19, in the Spain – LaLiga Santander 2022-2023 tournament, and Barcelona won 2-0.

The local is located in twelfth place with 1 point (1 PE), while the visitor has 3 units and is placed in seventh place in the table (1 PG).

Next Barcelona matches in Spain – LaLiga EA Sports 2023-24 Date 3: vs Villarreal: August 27 – 12:30 (Argentine time) Date 4: vs Osasuna: September 3 – 16:00 (Argentine time) Date 5: vs Betis: Date and time to be confirmed Date 6: vs Celta: Date and time to be confirmed Date 7: vs Mallorca: Date and time to be confirmed Upcoming Cádiz matches in Spain – LaLiga EA Sports 2023-24 Date 3: vs Almería: August 26 – 12 :30 (Argentine time) Date 4: vs Villarreal: September 1 – 2:30 p.m. (Argentine time) Date 5: vs Athletic Bilbao: Date and time to be confirmed Date 6: vs Betis: Date and time to be confirmed Date 7: vs Rayo Vallecano : Date and time to be confirmed Schedule Barcelona and Cádiz, depending on the country Argentina: 2:30 p.m. Colombia and Peru: 12:30 p.m. El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 11:30 a.m. Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 1:30 p.m.