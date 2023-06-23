First Division: Belgrano vs. Banfield Date 21

For date 21 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament, Banfield and Belgrano face each other on Monday, June 26 from 8:00 p.m. (Argentine time), at Gigante de Alberdi.

Both teams will seek victory to climb the standings, after having been defeated in the match that each one played on the previous date.

Belgrano could not before Defense and Justice in the Norberto Tomaghello. His results have been varied: He has won 1 game, 1 was a tie and he has lost 2. In those last games, they scored 6 goals and managed to score 3 against their rivals.

Banfield comes to this match with a 1-4 defeat against River Plate. Recently, the visiting team has had quite different results: 1 win and 3 losses, in which they scored 4 goals and conceded 9.

During the last days the local team accumulated 1 victory, the visit 2 and between them a total of 2 draws. They last met, in this competition, on October 22, in the Argentina – Superliga 2018-19 tournament, and it was a 1-1 draw.

The host is in ninth place with 31 points (9 PG – 4 PE – 7 PP), while the visit accumulates 18 units and is located in twenty-seventh place in the championship (4 PG – 6 PE – 10 PP).

The meeting will be supervised by Darío Herrera, the judge in charge.

Belgrano and Banfield hours, depending on the country Argentina: 8:00 p.m. Colombia and Peru: 6:00 p.m. El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 5:00 p.m. Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 7:00 p.m.