First Division: Huracán vs. Newell`s Date 21

The duel corresponding to the date 21 of Argentina – Professional League 2023 will be played next Friday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m. (Argentine time).

Both teams come to this day’s match eager to recover the path of victory. The local team comes from losing, while the visit obtained a tie last date.

Huracán does not want to regret another fall: 0 to 1 ended his match against Gimnasia. In the previous 4 days, their results were mixed: they lost 2 and 2 were tied. He did not score goals 0 and has received 4.

Newell`s added one by one on the previous date, after equaling 1 to 1 with Unión. In the last games he played, he had 2 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw. He has converted 5 goals and conceded 2.

In their last 5 matches in the tournament they never tied. The local team obtained 3 victories and the visitor was left with 2 victories. The last time they met in this competition was on August 20, in the Argentina – Professional League 2022 tournament, and Huracán was the 1-0 winner.

The local is in twenty-sixth place with 18 points (4 PG – 6 PE – 10 PP), while the visitor reached 28 points and is placed in twelfth place in the tournament (7 PG – 7 PE – 6 PP ).

The designated referee for the match is Luis Lobo Medina.

Hurricane and Newell`s schedule, according to country Argentina: 7:00 p.m. Colombia and Peru: 5:00 p.m. El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 4:00 p.m. Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 6:00 p.m.

