First Division: Union vs Independiente Date 21

Independiente and Unión will face each other at the Avenida stadium next Saturday, June 24 from 5:00 p.m. (Argentine time), in the match corresponding to date 21 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament.

The two contenders had mixed fortunes during previous meetings.

equaled – versus . His performance in the recent dates of the current season is irregular: he had 3 wins and 1 loss. They converted 3 goals and registered only 5 in favor.

Independiente comes from a 2-0 victory against Sarmiento. In the last 4 games played, they have accumulated 1 win, 1 draw and 2 losses. He added a total of 7 goals and they scored 6 in his bow.

In the history, their last confrontations have been even: the locals won 1, the visitors 3 and tied 1 time. The last one-on-one in this contest was on September 19, in the Argentina – Professional League 2022 tournament, and Independiente took the 0-1 victory.

The home owner is in twenty-fourth place and has 20 points (4 PG – 8 PE – 8 PP), while the visit added 21 points and is in twenty-second place in the tournament (4 PG – 9 PE – 7 PP).

Fernando Echenique was designated to control the party.

Union and Independent hours, depending on the country Argentina: 5:00 p.m. Colombia and Peru: 3:00 p.m. El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 2:00 p.m. Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 4:00 p.m.

