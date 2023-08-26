Home » First Episode of Self-Driving Travel Documentary Show ‘Departure to the Mountains and Seas’ Premieres
Zhejiang Satellite TV and Miaoqu New Media jointly launched their new self-driving travel documentary variety show titled “Departure to the Mountains and Seas”. The show, exclusively titled by Jishi Motors, premiered its first episode on Saturday at 22:00 on Zhejiang Satellite TV, with the video also available online on Z at 22:30.

Famous actor Zheng Kai led the “Mountain and Sea Pathfinder Team” alongside teammates Meng Hetang and Bo Yuan as they embarked on their first journey to Xinjiang. The team was joined by “Mountain and Sea Pathfinder friends” Du Haitao and Zhang Liang.

In the first episode, the team had to prepare the necessary materials and equipment for their journey. Zheng Kai showcased his home, which was filled with children’s toys, revealing that he had bought new camping equipment for the show and meticulously planned the self-driving road map. The audience eagerly anticipated the adventures that awaited the “Mountain and Sea Pathfinder Team”.

Meng Hetang, an experienced “camping expert”, displayed his professional equipment on the show, emphasizing his participation in various outdoor sports. On the other hand, Boyuan confessed to being a novice with no camping experience, resulting in his simple camping preparations. Would Meng Hetang be able to use his expertise to introduce Boyuan to the wonders of self-driving camping during their first trip?

Upon their initial assembly at the airport, the team faced the challenge of fitting their luggage. Furthermore, Du Haitao, who had been to Xinjiang before, recommended a local delicacy called “Scrambled Eggs with Shallots”. Would the team fulfill Du Haitao’s wish and sample the renowned dish?

The adventurous team chose to camp on the edge of a cliff, immersing themselves in the stunning natural scenery of Xinjiang. Would their camping experience become an unforgettable memory? Zhang Liang, a passionate camping enthusiast, would lead the team in setting up their tents and smoothly progressing to the next leg of their journey.

The first Xinjiang trip of the “Mountain and Sea Road Exploration Team” promised excitement and more incredible moments yet to be discovered. Viewers were invited to tune in to Zhejiang Satellite TV at 22:00 and Z Video at 22:30 on Saturdays, as the “Mountain and Sea Road Exploration Team” embarked on their self-driving camping adventure through mountains and seas.

