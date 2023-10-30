Home » First GirlsAward! How did you like my runway?[稲井孝太朗ブログ]
I’m writing this blog an hour after Garuawa ends. This is Inai.

My first Garuawa! It was amazing! It was so much fun!

How did you like my runway?

I wore a cool down jacket because it was a collaboration with Levi’s®︎, but it was really hot since it was indoors (lol).

I am acutely aware that I have to make even more effort to walk again. .

A photo from Garuawa’s dressing room.

I was happy to meet so many exclusive models after a long time.

The catering was so luxurious that I ended up eating a lot (lol).

As I write this blog, I am on the Shinkansen bound for Kyoto for a club match.

I’ve just passed through Shin-Yokohama, so I’m thinking of getting some sleep.

Well then!

