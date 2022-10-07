After successively debuting with different fabric designs such as “Industrial Blue” and “Kansas City Royals”, Nike continued to release the latest color matching “Stencil Swoosh” for the popular shoe Dunk Low.

The new colorway features a classic white leather base with a light grey toe and heel overlay, lace eyelets, inner lining and tongue label. The inner side of the shoe is covered with traditional Swoosh Logo leather, and the outer side is specially presented by stencil spray painting (Stencil). on the Nike Air Max Plus 3. The shoes are finally equipped with a white midsole and an all-black outsole to complete the simple look.

The Nike Dunk Low “Stencil Swoosh” is expected to be available at Nike and select retailers in the next few weeks for $110. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.