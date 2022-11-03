The adidas NMD Hu, a shoe model jointly created by adidas and Pharrell Williams, has been updated with the “Animal Print” series lineup this time, following the three-way collaboration with Billionaire Boys Club, Pharrell’s main brand, to launch the “Running Dog” look. Army green color.

In addition to injecting army green tones on the PrimeKnit knitted upper, this model also retains the unique highlights of the “Animal Print” series – embroidery similar to the cheetah pattern, and the mesh details of the rubber material on the side are caramel brown, and the inner side is Choose neon orange for a contrasting effect, interpreting the look of sneakers with a bold outdoor style, and finally equipped with a Boost cushioning midsole to provide a comfortable foot feel.

Pharrell Williams x adidas NMD Hu “Animal Print” Army Green is expected to release on November 3rd ¥The price of 31,900 yen is available at retailers such as atmos Tokyo, and interested readers may wish to pay attention.