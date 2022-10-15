After an earlier preview, the latest joint series jointly created by Gucci and Palace Skateboards officially debuted. This collaboration was jointly created by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and Palace Skateboards co-founders Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis, combining Italian luxury and luxury from different angles. The streets of London on the rise of the 21st century are very different from each other.

Drawing on Palace’s past styles and Gucci’s undoubted cross-generational influence on youth culture, the collection incorporates streetwear, rodeo, skateboarding and sports, reflecting the diverse facets of modern street culture, from football to house music to motorcycles. And include accessories and clothing for any gender, including new womenswear designs from Palace. The Gucci Horsebit Slip-On, a staple of 2000s club looks, has been reimagined with a Palace “P” charm infused into Gucci’s signature monogram canvas. Gucci’s iconic design has also been reinvented, with the cylindrical bag transformed into the pyramid shape of Tri-Ferg and the monogram in bubblegum pink, camouflage or powder blue. At the same time, the series also includes popular classic high-end streetwear such as cashmere leather jackets and two-piece iron knight suits. In the logo part, you can see the Gucci GG combined with the Palace Tri-Ferg triangle logo to highlight the joint identity.

Also worth noting is a limited edition of 50 classic V7 motorcycles launched in collaboration with MOTO GUZZI, featuring three brands in a fuel tank dyed in Palace classic jungle camouflage and covered in embossed GG pattern leather, with two side trunks combined. Classic print. As well as a limited edition of 10 Conforti Palace Gucci leather cases, decorated with the gold logos of the two brands on the front and embossed suede lining on the inside, paying tribute to the concept of a portable “housing of treasures” in a unique way. The campaign also incorporates contrasting elements, with Max Siedentopf capturing surreal scenarios and impossible exchanges, such as humans and aliens, real and virtual, symbolizing this incredible and unique brand collaboration.

The collection will be available exclusively online at the Gucci Vault from October 21st, and interested readers may browse the gallery above for more complete pieces.