original title: first love CP be?But Ouyang Nana makes people suck

This week, Ouyang Nana’s love swiped the hot search, and many netizens got it. However, it coincides with the launch of Chen Feiyu’s new drama “Ignite You, Warm Me”. Since the two had starred in “Secret Fruit” and won a lot of CP fans, although CP is now, but after a few years, Ouyang Nana’s fashion performance has changed. Much more advanced.

As a high-level player of light American casual style, especially in the autumn and winter seasons, you will find that in Ouyang Nana’s style, sweaters and hoodies always appear with high frequency.

Whether it is the opening of an art exhibition, recording a variety show, or private daily life, the free shape of the sweater can always break the rigidity and present a natural and casual state.

It is not difficult to find that Ouyang Nana prefers oversized sweaters. The loose silhouette is not only freer in wearing, but also naturally shows a lazy and boyish style.

Although every season, the design of the sweater is lackluster, but the unique print is enough to enhance the personality. Logo embroidery and letter printing styles have become popular in recent years.

The large logo print is placed on the solid-colored sweater and hoodie, which not only adds embellishment to the simple shape, but also exudes a college atmosphere.

The small logo is more low-key and restrained, making the overall style look more minimal, but without losing details.

The most common is to wear a T-shirt underneath, adding layers to the only edge where the neckline is slightly revealed, and stacking metal necklaces to add a personality to the minimalist style.

Distressed fabrics and retro color-blocking design not only allow basic sweaters to interpret different styles, but also do not worry about adding difficulty to matching. Jeans or directly as a dress can be easily digested.

Geometric prints and abstract prints, as common styles, can also be used to show individual accents in details through accessories. For example, metal frame glasses and wide-leg jeans combine with a sense of street.

Pleated skirts and stockings add a touch of “women’s high” to the sports and leisure style, and the sweetness is not reduced.

Embroidered jeans and Martin boots with punk elements reveal a casual and uninhibited look.

Of course, the dull autumn and winter are also indispensable for the blessing of color. Whether it is fitness or private daily life, bright colors can always add a touch of liveliness and playfulness.

Or like pink, it brings a touch of stretch and bright.

Low-definition colors often give people a sense of comfort and intimacy. The structural design of the sleeves adds new ideas to the classics.

The tie-dye tone is integrated into the loose silhouette of the sweater, which can be bright and eye-catching, but also warm and soft, and can brighten the dull autumn and winter without too much styling.

A complete set of sweaters and sweatpants is the most time-saving and labor-saving outfit. Especially during the holidays, whether it is outdoor activities or relaxing at home, you can keep warm without worrying about being tied down.

If you pursue a sense of style, you can also wear a baseball cap, taking into account the practicality of sun protection and echoing the overall sports and leisure style.

In addition, a sweater paired with jeans for everyday wear can also give people a sense of comfort. Tired of the minimalist black and white, moderate gray sweaters, the tolerance for different colors of bottoms is not low at all.

Pair it with denim overalls for a more playful and age-reducing look.

Cotton overalls and sweaters are also suitable enough. The combination of black and light brown exudes a strong autumn and winter atmosphere.

The matching of colors is also very convenient for sweaters. The printed hoodie is matched with the printed miniskirt of the same color, or the plaid element is worn inside, which is full of student feeling.

Bright hooded sweaters embellished with denim, or overcoats, full of vitality and light American school style.

In addition, tie-dye hoodies collide with baseball uniforms stitched with satin and leather, creating a hint of girlishness and playfulness.

The sharing of sweaters is here first. Before entering winter, you may wish to buy a warm sweater for yourself.

