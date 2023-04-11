The date of the most important promotion tournament in Argentine soccer was closed, with good games to enjoy. Here is an analysis of the matches they played this Monday.

On date 11 of the First National, Temperley stomped on his home and beat Defensores Unidos de Zárate 1-0. The goal was converted by Luis López at 28 of the first stage.

Zárate’s team ended up with ten players as a result of the red card that referee Javier Delbarba showed winger Lautaro Suárez Costa (22m ST).

With this victory (the fifth in a row at home) Celeste reached 19 units and is now the guard of Agropecuario (20) the only leader of Zone A. Those led by José María Bianco (former Talleres coach) will play the next date with San Martin de San Juan as a visitor this Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

The team led by Santiago Davio, was defeated with 17 units and the next day they will receive San Telmo at their stadium, on Saturday, April 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Summary of the entire match between Temperley and Defensores Unidos de Zárate:

for the same area San Telmo fell 2-1 against Brown from Puerto Madryn as a local.

The goal for Candombero was scored by Erik Bondancer (30m PT), while Martin Pino (20m PT) and Arnaldo González (38m ST) scored for the visit.

Those led by Fabián Lisa were left with just eight points at the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, those of Madryn reached 14 units and are in the Reduced area.

Within the framework of the same day, Nueva Chicago became strong at home by beating Flandria 1-0. The only goal of the match was scored by Aarón Spetale from a penalty (23m PT).

Slaughterhouses have 16 points, currently being in the Reduced zone. El Canario was left with barely 10 units in the lower zone of the championship.

The last match that was played this Monday was the away defeat of the Patronato by 2-0 against Defensores de Belgrano. The goals for the locals were converted by Ezequiel Aguirre (29m ST) and Nicolás Benegas (41m ST).

The Dragon with this victory reaches 15 points and is positioned in the Reduced zone. The Pattern that does not finish establishing itself in the category was left with 10 units in the lower zone.

Results of the First National

First National standings

