First Shanghai International Children’s Theater Arts Festival Welcomes 16 Plays from 8 Countries

The first Shanghai International Children’s Theater Arts Festival showcases 16 plays from 8 countries

The inaugural Shanghai International Children’s Theater Arts Festival commenced on October 12, bringing together a diverse range of theatrical performances for young audiences. Spanning over 22 days, the festival will feature 16 plays from 8 countries, including China, Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy, Brazil, Australia, Spain, and Germany. The festival will utilize various venues such as the China Welfare Institute Children’s Art Theater and the Shanghai Children’s Art Theater to showcase these captivating productions.

At the opening ceremony, a snippet from the Shanghai Children’s Art Theater’s original play “Little Table Lamp Lua” was presented, delighting the audience with its innovative storytelling. This play expertly exemplifies the festival’s theme of “igniting children’s imagination.”

Established as the “festival within a festival” of the 22nd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, the Children’s Theater Art Festival aims to create a comprehensive platform for performances, interactive experiences, professional exchanges, and creative incubation. It aspires to foster international cultural exchanges and spur innovative development in children’s theater with global significance.

The precursor to this festival was the Shanghai International Children’s Drama Show, founded by the China Welfare Society in 2004. Since its inception, the event has introduced 97 plays from more than 30 countries and regions, including notable theatrical powerhouses such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Belgium, and Spain. Impressively, over 80% of these plays have debuted on the Chinese stage.

An additional highlight of the festival was the establishment of the Shanghai International Children’s Theater (Field) Community during the opening ceremony. Comprising 16 esteemed professional children’s performing arts groups from around the world, this community aims to create a robust network for global children’s theater. Leveraging the professional expertise and international exchange resources of each member, this community endeavors to explore novel ideas for the future development of children’s performing arts in this new era.

Further enhancing the festival’s offerings, the first-ever Shanghai International Children’s Theater Art Festival Parent-Child Drama Carnival will be held concurrently. This exciting addition will encompass a wide range of interactive experiences, including improvisational drama performances, drama master workshops, and parent-child drama-themed check-in activities. By combining the elements of “play” and “spectacle,” this event aims to provide a comprehensive and immersive parent-child viewing experience.

With its diverse lineup of performances and engaging activities, the Shanghai International Children’s Theater Arts Festival is set to captivate young audiences and nurture a love for the performing arts. This festival undoubtedly marks a significant milestone in international children’s cultural exchanges and paves the way for future innovative developments in this field.

