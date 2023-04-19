First show! Ye Xiaogang’s Jade Avalokitesvara spring blows the first place on the south bank of the river!Capuzon cello strings move the Yangtze River Delta-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

First show! Ye Xiaogang’s Jade Avalokitesvara spring blows the first place on the south bank of the river!Capuzon cello strings move the Yangtze River Delta

Hangzhou Daily News On the evening of April 18th, the light show in Qianjiang New City was upgraded and returned, and it was magnificent to welcome the Asian Games. What complements the lights and shadows of the city is the climax of the 2023 Hangzhou International Music Festival. On this night, the grand premiere of the Chinese symphony “Masterpiece” was held, and overseas artists came to Hangzhou again after three years. The left ear is a Chinese story with elegant artistic conception and surging passion, and the right ear is a French style intertwined with pure romance and modern atmosphere.

As an important stage for cultural confidence and mutual learning between civilizations, this year’s Hangzhou International Music Festival allows Hangzhou to hear the voice of the world, and let the world hear the invitation of the Asian Games.

Listen to the voice of Hangzhou in the Chinese story

The music created by the famous composer Ye Xiaogang for the TV series “Jade Guanyin” is one of the most outstanding works in the history of Chinese film and television soundtracks. Twenty years later in the spring, the concerto “Capriccio of Jade Guanyin” for violin and orchestra, which he adapted based on the soundtrack he made that year, ushered in the world premiere at the Hangzhou Grand Theater Opera House by the Qiantang River.

The young violinist Li Yuhe played the solo and made a gorgeous appearance in a long dress. As one of the representatives of Chinese contemporary music creation, Ye Xiaogang has a very high talent for melody. In the newly created “Jade Guanyin Caprice”, the specialty of the melody is still distinct-he condenses and blends the main melody of the original song, presenting the essence of the suite music. The passionate interpretation of Li Yuhe and the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra fully demonstrated the clear melody, crystal clear timbre, and sincere and deep emotions of the work.

Ye Xiaogang attaches great importance to the harmonious symbiosis between foreign techniques and domestic national needs, and then creates personalized art, which can not only make Chinese people feel fresh, but also has an international common language. The symphonic works concert that night covered many famous works in his collection. In addition to “Jade Guanyin Capriccio”, it also brought “The Disappearing Ginkgo” written for the orchestra and the opera “Ode to Farewell” without lyrics.

“The Disappearing Ginkgo” is the latest piece in Ye Xiaogang’s series of works on subtropical plants. It expresses his concern and concern for nature with his unique harmony skills and subtle changes in the band’s timbre. The national melody of northern China, which is composed of pentatonic tunes, has moved towards modern aesthetics through various mode conversions. Under the interpretation of Yang Yang and Hang Ai, in addition to splendor and beauty, the work also reveals a special texture that is different from previous works-thoughts and melancholy under the golden dusk. In Ye Xiaogang’s view, this is a gleam of his music creation in recent years, which combines the beauty of tradition and modernity.

In the second half, the opera “Ode to Farewell” without lyrics was born out of the first opera of Ye Xiaogang’s composition career, telling a legend of the Liyuan in Peking in the 1920s. The composer deleted all the arias in the opera, leaving only the instrumental parts. Pipa, Dizi, Jinghu and opera percussion instruments, etc., together with the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, integrated Chinese culture and Western symphony, conveyed unique musical expressions and artistic interpretations to the audience, and let the world hear Chinese stories. Chinese stories move the world.

“Tonight’s Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra is completely different from the first performance of “Qi Que West Lake” 12 years ago. It is not what it used to be! The progress of the orchestra over the years has been leaps and bounds, and the future can be expected.” Ye Xiaogang revealed, then Next, he will release the “Farewell” album globally and invite the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra to record it.

Appreciate the French style in elegance and common harmony

At the opening ceremony of the first Hangzhou International Music Festival in 2017, French cellist Gautier Capuçon played the prologue of the event with Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in B minor. On the evening of April 18, Capuçon came to the Hangzhou International Music Festival again after 6 years. With his partner pianist Jérôme Duclos for 26 years, he opened the Yangtze River Delta region’s foreign music exchange in the harmony of elegance and vulgarity. new chapter.

As one of the most prestigious cellists today, Gautier Capuçon is the first overseas artist to appear on the stage of the Yangtze River Delta since the epidemic three years ago. It is worth mentioning that French President Emmanuel Macron opened the 17th “Sino-French Cultural Spring” during his visit to China. As the first foreign art festival in China and the most important French art festival outside France, Capuçon is one of the invited artists of this year’s “Sino-French Cultural Spring”.

“My cooperation with Jerome has spanned a quarter of a century. In the past 26 years, we have traveled all over the world with music, but this is the first time we have come to China together to meet music fans in Hangzhou. “The two artists who came from afar brought Rachmaninoff’s Cello and Piano Sonata in G Minor and a series of film music and classic song adaptations to the audience in Hangzhou.

Rachmaninoff’s Cello Sonata in G minor was Capuzon’s first recorded work in his early years. That night, he resonated tacitly with the pianist Duclos, and affectionately interpreted the romantic atmosphere, passionate emotions, changing melodies and dramatic tensions in Lao La’s works… Capuçon’s low and wandering notes were intertwined with Duclos’s deep The clever sound line brought the long-lost world sound to Hangzhou music fans on the hopeful spring night.

The second half was a relaxing and pleasant music repertoire, including the theme songs of “Singin’ in the Rain”, “Over the Rainbow”, “Schindler’s List” and “Life in the Rose” adapted from familiar film music and classic songs. The adaptations of these works are almost all made by the pianist Duclos. Capuçon’s piano sound is sometimes bright and cheerful, sometimes deep and continuous, sometimes passionate, sometimes elegant and tactful, accompanied by Ducloth’s shining piano sound, which complements each other and complements each other. The applause “upgraded” into cheers and applause, and the wave was higher than the wave, echoing over the concert hall for a long time.

As music critic Li Yanhuan said, “Capuzon came prepared this time, and the selection of songs is very thoughtful. While fully demonstrating his personal strength, he also takes into account audiences at all levels.” Capuzon said, how to further expand the audience? , It is very important for a city music festival to attract new crowds to classical music. “In addition to professional and classic works, this time I also selected small works that are both artistic and popular, just to allow non-classical music fans to enter the concert hall and enjoy the beauty of art and life together.” Karp The sincerity of Song and the enthusiasm of Hangzhou music fans lighted up an unparalleled Sino-French cultural night.