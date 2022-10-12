“This collection is about exploring human nature and the connections between humans. Eyes can be a metaphor for human nature, but they can also express emotion and express uniqueness. Our fashions are designed for empowerment. They return to simplicity, attention to detail, and a focus on tailoring and silhouette. Shapes. We also draw on Hieronymus Bosch’s art, which blooms with a mystical and dazzling beauty.”

Creative Director – Sarah Burton

LOOK 01

A black mesh bodysuit is paired with a polyester grosgrain draped skirt with a sculptural eye print.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 02

Black wool tailored jacket with low-rise pants.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 03

Black intarsia knitted bodysuit with black wool slit skirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 04

Black wool tailored jumpsuit with cutout at back.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 05

Polyester grosgrain draped skirt with a sculptural eye print.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 06

Cut-out jumpsuit tailored in black.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 07

Intarsia knit bodysuit in red.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 08

Asymmetric tailored suit skirt in black wool with corset detailing.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 09

Black wool tailored trench coat with black intarsia knit bodysuit.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 10

Black wool asymmetric tailored top with skirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 11

Wool tailored jumpsuit in red.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 12

Bodysuit in black viscose heavy rib knit with raffia fringing in black and red.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 13

Double-breasted tailored jacket in blue wool with wide-leg pants.

LOOK 14

Heavy rib-knit viscose dress in black with black and blue ombré raffia fringe.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 15

Leather corset in blue featuring asymmetric draping.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 16

Double-breasted tailored jacket in viscose cady with a three-dimensional eye print and wide-leg pants in the same material.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 17

Black intarsia knitted bodysuit with orange leather asymmetric draped skirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 18

Double-breasted tailored jacket in viscose cady with a three-dimensional eye print and wide-leg pants in the same material.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 19

A black mesh bodysuit is paired with a polyester grosgrain draped skirt with an eye print.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 20

Cropped tailored jacket with an asymmetric hem and patch pockets, paired with black wool low-rise pants.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 21

Black tulle trench coat with stacked sleeves, black leather bodice, shorts and gloves.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 22

Leather halterneck cutout dress in black.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 23

White mesh bodysuit with white thread embroidery of Hieronymus Bosch artwork,

Wear it with a white tulle drape skirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 24

Black leather hourglass waistline oversized biker jacket,

Style it with a black intarsia knit bodysuit and a black leather asymmetric draped biker skirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 25

Black mesh bodysuit with black leather motorcycle skirt with asymmetric draping and cinched waist detail.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 26

Dense viscose dress in red featuring cut detailing and silver-tone metal rings.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 27

Panelled bodysuit in black matte and glossy leather.

Panelled bodysuit in black matte and glossy leather.

LOOK 28

Dense viscose dress in blue featuring cut detailing and silver-tone metal rings.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 29

Bodysuit with satin stitch embroidery of artwork by Hieronymus Bosch.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 30

Sleeveless denim jacket paired with indigo cut jeans with tobacco yellow topstitching.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 31

Bodysuit with black leather draped waistband,

Both feature satin stitch embroidery with artwork by Hieronymus Bosch.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 32

Denim one-piece in indigo blue featuring tobacco yellow topstitching.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 33

Midnight blue polyester grosgrain dress with satin stitch embroidery and filigree embroidery of Hieronymus Bosch artwork.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 34

Black wool cut detail double-breasted tailored jacket with white cotton poplin shirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 35

Black wool cut detail low waist pencil skirt,

White satin stitch embroidery with artwork by Hieronymus Bosch.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 36

Double-breasted tailored jacket in black wool with cocoon neckline.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 37

Black mesh bodysuit with eye embroidery in satin stitching, sequins and crystals.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 38

Wool tailored jumpsuit with draped spread collar in black.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 39

Sequin embroidered tulle dress in black.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 40

Wool cut tailored blazer and trousers in black.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 41

Printed cotton tulle dress,

White thread embroidery with artwork by Hieronymus Bosch.

Alexander McQueen

shoes

Sandals in transparent Plexi or black leather with a solid stiletto heel. Viscose densely woven embroidered boot with a fragmented wedge heel. Leather ankle platform shoes. Leather platform boots with incision detail embroidery.

accessories

Ear clip and ring in polished silver-tone metal and black resin. Earrings, rings and bracelets in antique silver metal and black varnish. Asymmetric earring set in crystal antique silver metal, black varnished style decorated with black jade. Faceted earrings and ring in antique silver metal and black resin. Shard earrings and earrings in vintage silver metal and black varnish.

bag

The Slash bag is made of leather with a metal chain shoulder strap and a four-finger skull closure. The

The Peak bag is made of leather with a metal chain shoulder strap and a four-finger line framed closure. The Bow bag is made of leather. The Jewelled Hobo bag is made of leather with a four-finger skull closure. The Skull Clutch clutch with embroidered crystal eyes.