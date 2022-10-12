“This collection is about exploring human nature and the connections between humans. Eyes can be a metaphor for human nature, but they can also express emotion and express uniqueness. Our fashions are designed for empowerment. They return to simplicity, attention to detail, and a focus on tailoring and silhouette. Shapes. We also draw on Hieronymus Bosch’s art, which blooms with a mystical and dazzling beauty.”
Creative Director – Sarah Burton
LOOK 01
A black mesh bodysuit is paired with a polyester grosgrain draped skirt with a sculptural eye print.
LOOK 02
Black wool tailored jacket with low-rise pants.
LOOK 03
Black intarsia knitted bodysuit with black wool slit skirt.
LOOK 04
Black wool tailored jumpsuit with cutout at back.
LOOK 05
Polyester grosgrain draped skirt with a sculptural eye print.
LOOK 06
Cut-out jumpsuit tailored in black.
LOOK 07
Intarsia knit bodysuit in red.
LOOK 08
Asymmetric tailored suit skirt in black wool with corset detailing.
LOOK 09
Black wool tailored trench coat with black intarsia knit bodysuit.
LOOK 10
Black wool asymmetric tailored top with skirt.
LOOK 11
Wool tailored jumpsuit in red.
LOOK 12
Bodysuit in black viscose heavy rib knit with raffia fringing in black and red.
LOOK 13
Double-breasted tailored jacket in blue wool with wide-leg pants.
LOOK 14
Heavy rib-knit viscose dress in black with black and blue ombré raffia fringe.
LOOK 15
Leather corset in blue featuring asymmetric draping.
LOOK 16
Double-breasted tailored jacket in viscose cady with a three-dimensional eye print and wide-leg pants in the same material.
LOOK 17
Black intarsia knitted bodysuit with orange leather asymmetric draped skirt.
LOOK 18
Double-breasted tailored jacket in viscose cady with a three-dimensional eye print and wide-leg pants in the same material.
LOOK 19
A black mesh bodysuit is paired with a polyester grosgrain draped skirt with an eye print.
LOOK 20
Cropped tailored jacket with an asymmetric hem and patch pockets, paired with black wool low-rise pants.
LOOK 21
Black tulle trench coat with stacked sleeves, black leather bodice, shorts and gloves.
LOOK 22
Leather halterneck cutout dress in black.
LOOK 23
White mesh bodysuit with white thread embroidery of Hieronymus Bosch artwork,
Wear it with a white tulle drape skirt.
LOOK 24
Black leather hourglass waistline oversized biker jacket,
Style it with a black intarsia knit bodysuit and a black leather asymmetric draped biker skirt.
LOOK 25
Black mesh bodysuit with black leather motorcycle skirt with asymmetric draping and cinched waist detail.
LOOK 26
Dense viscose dress in red featuring cut detailing and silver-tone metal rings.
LOOK 27
Panelled bodysuit in black matte and glossy leather.
LOOK 28
Dense viscose dress in blue featuring cut detailing and silver-tone metal rings.
LOOK 29
Bodysuit with satin stitch embroidery of artwork by Hieronymus Bosch.
LOOK 30
Sleeveless denim jacket paired with indigo cut jeans with tobacco yellow topstitching.
LOOK 31
Bodysuit with black leather draped waistband,
Both feature satin stitch embroidery with artwork by Hieronymus Bosch.
LOOK 32
Denim one-piece in indigo blue featuring tobacco yellow topstitching.
LOOK 33
Midnight blue polyester grosgrain dress with satin stitch embroidery and filigree embroidery of Hieronymus Bosch artwork.
LOOK 34
Black wool cut detail double-breasted tailored jacket with white cotton poplin shirt.
LOOK 35
Black wool cut detail low waist pencil skirt,
White satin stitch embroidery with artwork by Hieronymus Bosch.
LOOK 36
Double-breasted tailored jacket in black wool with cocoon neckline.
LOOK 37
Black mesh bodysuit with eye embroidery in satin stitching, sequins and crystals.
LOOK 38
Wool tailored jumpsuit with draped spread collar in black.
LOOK 39
Sequin embroidered tulle dress in black.
LOOK 40
Wool cut tailored blazer and trousers in black.
LOOK 41
Printed cotton tulle dress,
White thread embroidery with artwork by Hieronymus Bosch.
shoes
Sandals in transparent Plexi or black leather with a solid stiletto heel. Viscose densely woven embroidered boot with a fragmented wedge heel. Leather ankle platform shoes. Leather platform boots with incision detail embroidery.
accessories
Ear clip and ring in polished silver-tone metal and black resin. Earrings, rings and bracelets in antique silver metal and black varnish. Asymmetric earring set in crystal antique silver metal, black varnished style decorated with black jade. Faceted earrings and ring in antique silver metal and black resin. Shard earrings and earrings in vintage silver metal and black varnish.
bag
The Slash bag is made of leather with a metal chain shoulder strap and a four-finger skull closure. The
The Peak bag is made of leather with a metal chain shoulder strap and a four-finger line framed closure. The Bow bag is made of leather. The Jewelled Hobo bag is made of leather with a four-finger skull closure. The Skull Clutch clutch with embroidered crystal eyes.