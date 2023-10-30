First time abroad!Just looking at the cityscape and buildings makes me feel good.[岩上隼也ブログ]

Hello! This is Shunya Iwakami.

It’s all of a sudden, but the other day I went overseas for the first time! I’ve been wanting to go there for a long time, but I didn’t have the right timing, so I thought it was now or never!

I was abroad for about two weeks, so I have a lot of things I want to write about, so I’m going to write about them in two blogs.

The first place I visited was London, England. A friend of mine who is a fashion designer lives in London, and I went to see her.

My first time in London was refreshing and uplifting just looking at the cityscape. I was inspired by the fact that he was working hard on his own in such a difficult situation. I had a great time in London, going to famous sightseeing spots, going to second-hand clothing markets, and going out for drinks at night. I even went to Stonehenge and received some power!

The best one was Ace Cafe. This place is called the sacred place for cafe racers, and is a must-visit spot for motorcycle enthusiasts at least once. The day I went was a holiday, so there were a lot of bikers gathered, and it was fun just watching. I would like to ride a motorcycle and visit Ace Cafe someday.

The next place I visited was France. The entire city of Paris is like a piece of art, and as someone who was born and raised in Japan, it felt like a completely different space.lol

We went to the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum and did some sightseeing. LOL It was a great experience to be able to see the statue of Nike of Samothrace, the goddess of victory, which is the origin of NIKE’s name, which I have admired since I was in elementary school! I also went to Disney in Paris, where I was able to visit the Avengers Campus, which was my main attraction. It was a dream place for me as a Marvel fan, so it was just the best.

The most impressive place in France was Mont Saint-Michel.

Getting from Paris to Mont Saint-Michel was quite difficult as I had to change trains and take a bus. I was already in an unrealistic place overseas, but when Mont Saint-Michel came into view, I felt like I was in a fantasy world that was out of this world, and it was amazing. I laughed. LOL I felt a very solemn atmosphere and was overwhelmed. The island looked like Diagon Alley from Harry Potter and I had a lot of fun! I will never forget that view of Mont Saint-Michel.

I will also write about overseas in my next blog.

That’s it for this time! Well then!

