Home » First time climbing Mt. Fuji. The 5th limited edition “Fujisan Melonpan” has a strong melon flavor and is delicious![中塚凌空ブログ]
Entertainment

First time climbing Mt. Fuji. The 5th limited edition “Fujisan Melonpan” has a strong melon flavor and is delicious![中塚凌空ブログ]

by admin
First time climbing Mt. Fuji. The 5th limited edition “Fujisan Melonpan” has a strong melon flavor and is delicious![中塚凌空ブログ]

hello everyone! This is Ryoku Nakatsuka!

It’s gotten a lot colder lately.

In summer, the sun is strong and sweat becomes sticky.

I don’t really like it.

I’m sensitive to the cold, but I really love winter, when the range of outfits expands! What kind of clothes should I wear?

I climbed Mt. Fuji for the first time the other day!

My friend invited me to climb the mountain, so I joined the tour!

At first I was sweating as I climbed,

As you move up, the price of food increases, the temperature decreases,

I was really excited and thought, “This is Mt. Fuji!” (laughs)

It wasn’t as tough as I expected, but I almost gave up several times on the slopes where I couldn’t see the end no matter how I climbed (lol)

At night, you can see the night view from the top of the mountain,

Starlink satellite, is it a UFO at first? I was able to see a scene that made me think,

It was a great experience!

I had planned to go to bed at 8pm and wake up at 2am in preparation for the sunrise, but the bed was so small that I couldn’t sleep at all. It feels like a mountain and this is also a good experience!

The long-awaited arrival of the sun was so beautiful that I was moved to tears.

We were also able to see the crater of Mt. Fuji, which was very satisfying!

After going down the mountain, I went to the 5th shop and ate Mt. Fuji Melonpan because it smelled so good!

It had a strong melon taste and was very delicious. I ended up eating two (lol)

See also  Sad people! How can the movie market get better? - Entertainment Grand View- Market Information Network

This time it was a tour, so afterward we had a buffet meal at an inn, took a bath, and did some light sightseeing, so it felt like a school trip.

Well, it was really fun.

Everyone, please try climbing during the climbing season!

I think it will be an unforgettable memory!

Well then!

You may also like

Beloved ‘Friends’ Actor Matthew Perry Dies at Age...

Snow White Live-Action Stills Unveiled: 7 Dwarfs Transformed...

Words take on meaning the dresser

Long Film Director Chang Yan, Director of “Gunshots...

I decided to fully enjoy

Villano Antillano Stands Up Against Religious Criticism After...

Disney Delays Release of “Snow White” and “Elio”...

The lack of gasoline got into the runoff:...

Featherweight’s Alleged Connection to Los Chapitos Revealed by...

Today’s Zodiac Horoscope and Fortune: October 28, 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy