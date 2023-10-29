First time climbing Mt. Fuji. The 5th limited edition “Fujisan Melonpan” has a strong melon flavor and is delicious![中塚凌空ブログ]

hello everyone! This is Ryoku Nakatsuka!
It’s gotten a lot colder lately.
In summer, the sun is strong and sweat becomes sticky.
I don’t really like it.
I’m sensitive to the cold, but I really love winter, when the range of outfits expands! What kind of clothes should I wear?
I climbed Mt. Fuji for the first time the other day!
My friend invited me to climb the mountain, so I joined the tour!
At first I was sweating as I climbed,
As you move up, the price of food increases, the temperature decreases,
I was really excited and thought, “This is Mt. Fuji!” (laughs)
It wasn’t as tough as I expected, but I almost gave up several times on the slopes where I couldn’t see the end no matter how I climbed (lol)
At night, you can see the night view from the top of the mountain,
Starlink satellite, is it a UFO at first? I was able to see a scene that made me think,
It was a great experience!
I had planned to go to bed at 8pm and wake up at 2am in preparation for the sunrise, but the bed was so small that I couldn’t sleep at all. It feels like a mountain and this is also a good experience!
The long-awaited arrival of the sun was so beautiful that I was moved to tears.
We were also able to see the crater of Mt. Fuji, which was very satisfying!
After going down the mountain, I went to the 5th shop and ate Mt. Fuji Melonpan because it smelled so good!
It had a strong melon taste and was very delicious. I ended up eating two (lol)
This time it was a tour, so afterward we had a buffet meal at an inn, took a bath, and did some light sightseeing, so it felt like a school trip.
Well, it was really fun.
Everyone, please try climbing during the climbing season!
I think it will be an unforgettable memory!
Well then!