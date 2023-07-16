first title for Martín Demichelis, who leaves Gallardo’s shadow behind

With the consecration in the Professional League, Martín Demichelis began his River coaching cycle at an overwhelming pace. Not only met all its goals of the semester, but also displayed a high level of play And in some way, erased the doubts generated by what could happen with the departure of Marcelo Gallardothe most winning coach in the club’s history.

As in 2014, when the Doll managed to overcome the unexpected departure of Ramón Díaz, Demichelis took his first step to try to get rid of the shadow of his predecessorwhich marked a break in the history of River from the 14 titles, including the Copa Libertadores 2018 after beating Boca in the final in Madrid.

In his first months in office, Demichelis he did almost everything right: he turned around the Olympics, won in his debut as coach in a superclassic and qualified for the round of 16 of the Libertadores. Thus, he entered the history of the rookie coaches at River who won titles such as Daniel Passarella, Leonardo Astrada, Rubén Américo Gallego, ‘Pelado’ Díaz and Gallardo.

In his first experience coaching a professional team, ‘Micho’ passed all the exams in one semester which also included victories in the two heads-up that he had for the national cups.

December 2022: the departure of Gallardo and the unknown Demichelis

The Gallardo’s departure in the middle of last yearin the months prior to the World Cup in Qatar, forced the leadership to plan the complex post-Muñeco era which lasted just over 8 years.

Enzo Francescolijust as he chose Gallardo, did not hesitate to quickly contact Demichelis so that in a few weeks the parties agree and River has a former player from the house in charge of the team.

With a preseason in two stages, first in San Luis and then in Miami, Demichelis began to shape his team with the arrival of reinforcements such as Matías Kranevitter, Enzo Díaz, Ignacio Fernández and Salomón Rondón.

He maintained the base of the squad that he inherited de Gallardo, after emphatically requesting that players not leave en masse. At once, he went up to first two promises from the inferiors such as Claudio Echeverri and Franco Alfonso.

River 2023: from minor to major, with doubts, and champion closing

Demichelis and the leadership they had the first goal ahead with two head-to-head matches who won, before Banfield 3-2 to access a final with Boca Champions Trophy, and Racing de Córdoba 3-0 for the Argentine Cup.

Although the team it took a few dates to find the best performance and there were a couple of losses like against Belgrano and Arsenal that raised doubts, River he always came out of bad moments with victories that allowed him to be on top of the local tournament almost the entire season.

The Demichelis’s first difficult stop was against Boca in the Más Monumentaleven more so because of the recent memory of the Gallardo era, but he calmly surpassed it 1-0 on the hour although being superior to its classic rival.

in the cup Libertadores, the two away defeats against The Strongest and Fluminense complicated it but he took out a plate as a cupbearer team by widely beating the local team from Rio de Janeiro to get second place.

As for the local tournament, the defeat against Barracas Central, in which he deeply rotated the team, stretched the consecration for a while but without putting it at risk. Since took the tip on date 5 never lost it again and the difference on their escort was always comfortable.

Demichelis did not hesitate to quickly correct and change the game systems when they didn’t work and ended up using the same tactical pattern as 4-2-3-1 that used the “Doll” Gallardo.

Also managed to maintain the identification of the fans with the game of the team to the point that there were sold-out tickets in the 14 games that were played in the Más Monumental.

What comes for River and Demichelis

Ahead, River will have new challenges such as the Copa Libertadores in the crossroads hand in hand with Inter from Porto Alegre, the Argentine Cup, the League Cup and the final of the Champions Trophy with the classic rival.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

