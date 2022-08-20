Original title: The first wave of word of mouth! “I Still Think You Are the Best” Beijing Film Festival’s screening industry praised “Dare to film and act hot enough”

The authentic Hong Kong-style romantic light comedy “I Still Think You’re the Best” was screened at the Beijing International Film Festival today, and it was also screened for the first time in the mainland. It is currently scheduled to be released nationwide on September 9. “Still Thinking You Are the Best” was selected as a film in the “Beijing Screening” of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, and entered the “Chinese Power” unit as a new Chinese work. Today’s screening was attended by many industry insiders and received continuous praise.

The producer Mr. Jiang Zhiqiang had a warm interaction with the audience through video connection after the screening, and also told a lot of behind-the-scenes anecdotes. He said that he was “very pleasantly surprised” when he saw the script for the first time. The director of “Chen Yongshen” hit it off immediately, and also revealed that it was the script that moved Huang Zihua, saying, “After watching this movie, Huang Zihua called the next day to say that he was very willing to act, and felt that he had not seen such a good script for a long time. Saying that you don’t need to think about other people, he can act.” The behind-the-scenes anecdotes aroused the atmosphere of the scene.

The film presents a highly topical love story in an authentic Hong Kong-style comedy style, which has won the audience’s repeated laughter. Chen Shiya, the editor-in-chief of Universal Screen, praised it as the “Surprise Movie of the Year”, “with both a very hilarious side and a very delicate and sophisticated side”. The film critics present also gave high praise, Mu Yi commented that the film “In a limited space, six eating and drinking men and women staged a story with rich drama conflicts, escalating contradictions and even reversal plots. The narrative is smooth, There are frequent golden sentences, constant burdens, and laughter from the audience”; Busan movie praised it for “exceeding expectations”, “Some exes become younger siblings, some are sisters and brothers, some are fake dramas, and there are different love topics”, “There are a lot of Hong Kong-style humor and classic stalks”, and will strongly recommend friends around you to watch the movie; Luka, the editor-in-chief of We Media Tucao Cinema, said, “This movie is very light, six men and women are placed on the same table, they It is very free to collide with many sparks. All the ambiguities, games, and undercurrents of adults in love are very delicate and vivid.”

In addition to the praise and praise of professional film critics, there are many cross-border people expressing their liking. Le Min, a blogger who loves Hong Kong audio and video, believes that “music and film fit together very well, there are many elements, lively, funny, warm “. The audience also repeatedly mentioned that the movie “exceeded expectations” and “dare to shoot and act”, and there were many “surprise reversals”, giving a “classic authentic Hong Kong flavor, and the large-scale hot plot that dared to shoot is surprising.” , “I laughed for two hours in the theater, and I didn’t miss this best Hong Kong comedy film I’ve seen in the past ten years.” The super-high evaluation made people even more looking forward to the official release of the film “I Still Think You Are the Best” in the Mid-Autumn Festival. show.

The authentic Hong Kong-style romantic light comedy “I Still Think You’re the Best” is produced by Jiang Zhiqiang, directed by Chen Yongshen, and starring powerful actors Huang Zihua, Stephy Tang, Zhang Jicong, Wang Wanzhi, Lin Mingzhen, Chen Zhanwen, Anle Films Co., Ltd., Allure B Co., Ltd., Alibaba Produced by Film Entertainment Media Co., Ltd. and Tianxia Yi Film Production Co., Ltd., it is also the first starring film by Hong Kong comedian Huang Zihua to be released in mainland China. It tells the story of the eldest brother played by Huang Zihua who unexpectedly reunites with his ex-girlfriend, but finds that she has become a couple with the second brother, and has to choose between family affection and love.

From Tao Piao Piao Media Number: I still think you are the best