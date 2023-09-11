First Week of ‘I Want to Make a Record’ Competition Concludes with Packed Performances at Yangzhou’s Food Festival

The “I Want to Make a Record” competition at the “World Food Capital – Yangzhou’s First Ice and Fire Food Festival” has concluded its first week with a dazzling display of talent. Over the course of three days, numerous citizens took to the stage to showcase their singing abilities.

The competition remained intense till the very end. Many contestants even registered on the spot, while some stall owners who had set up their stalls at the food festival also decided to participate. One contestant, Liu Zixuan, expressed his excitement at the opportunity to perform on a big stage for the first time. He mentioned that the feedback from the judges has been extremely valuable to him.

After three days of fierce competition, the winner of the first week was announced. Duan Mu Yuzhi from Yangzhou stole the show with his rendition of the song “Night in Ulaanbaatar” on the opening day of the competition. The audience affectionately nicknamed him “Four Zi Ge”. Duanmu Yuzhi was overjoyed upon learning that he had won the weekly championship. He vowed to prepare meticulously for the upcoming monthly competition, carefully selecting the perfect songs to captivate the audience once again.

Looking ahead, the auditions for the second week of the “I Want to Make a Record” competition in the Jiangsu singing area Yangzhou Station will commence on the evening of September 15th. Singers from Yangzhou and beyond are eager to reignite the battle for a chance to make their mark in the music industry.

With the incredible talent witnessed during the first week of the competition, expectations are high for the second week. The “I Want to Make a Record” competition continues to attract aspiring singers from all walks of life, providing a platform for them to showcase their skills and pursue their dreams. Stay tuned as the competition unfolds and new stars emerge.