FIRST Youth Film Festival and NetEase Cloud Music Collaborate in ‘Relativity of Sound and Screen’ Project

Youth Film Music Project: “Relativity of Sound and Screen” Brings Together Music and Film

Shanghai, China – The FIRST Youth Film Festival and NetEase Cloud Music Cloud Studio have co-sponsored the Youth Film Music Project, titled “Relativity of Sound and Screen.” This unique project, which took place online from July 25th to 29th, invited three groups of independent musicians to create original music for the three films shortlisted for the main competition. The resulting “after-view music” was released on the Netease cloud music platform, providing audiences and listeners with a new and immersive aesthetic experience.

The “Relativity of Sound and Screen” project is a groundbreaking collaboration that brings music and film together, creating a fusion of sound and picture. Three groups of musicians with distinct styles – Wenque Band, Little Elf, and Electric Cherry – were invited to retell the stories of the shortlisted films through their music. This injection of new vitality and artistic value has added a unique dimension to these films, namely “Long Days” directed by Wang Zichuan, “Cangshan” directed by Zhang Fan, and “Kidnapping Mao Huhu” directed by Wang Yichun.

This collaboration between the FIRST Film Festival and NetEase Cloud Music’s Yiyun Music Studio marks the first music planning cooperation of the Shanghai Studio and the first music planning initiative in China that focuses on the fusion of music and movies. The project aims to integrate audio-visual art by providing a platform for musicians and film works with development potential. It also seeks to offer audiences and listeners new perspectives and a higher-dimensional aesthetic experience.

The invited musicians – Sparrows, Elf, and Electric Cherry – approached the films “Long Days,” “Cangshan,” and “Kidnapping Mao Huhu” with their unique styles and interpretations. Sparrows, using wordless post-rock tunes, captured the intertwined dreams and reality of the protagonist’s campus life in “Long Days.” Elf conveyed the confusion and struggle of not knowing where to go in “Cangshan” through mournful voices. Electric Cherry matched the bizarre and suspenseful atmosphere of “Kidnapping Mao Huhu” with ethereal and mysterious tunes, linking the lyrics to the clues and plots of the story.

“The Relativity of Sound and Picture” is not only an innovative attempt at integrating audio-visual content, but also a brilliant collision of sound and picture art. This planning highlights the FIRST Film Festival and creates a new planning IP brand for NetEase Cloud Music. It provides a platform for young filmmakers and independent musicians to showcase their works and enables users to witness the deep integration of youth culture in movies and music.

NetEase Cloud Music’s Yiyun Music Studio has previously launched successful original music collections and special projects that have resonated with young users. These include the highly acclaimed Hong Kong and Taiwan golden song reset project “Lian Lian Ji Pao,” the “Youth Reset Plan” that delves into the youthful years, the Project Annual Music Plan, and “E Energy,” which features domestic original electronic music. NetEase Cloud Music continues to convey the beauty and power of music while capturing the stories of the times through its music offerings.

The “Relativity of Sound and Screen” project signifies a milestone in the collaboration between music and film. Its success paves the way for future initiatives that explore the integration of different art forms, ultimately providing audiences with compelling and immersive entertainment experiences.

