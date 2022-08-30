Listen to the audio version of the article

A life spent in the world of furniture and exhibition stand design which he left in 2002 to follow his children. But when the kids are of age, the passion for the home and fabrics returns and so Chiara Zanotelli founds the Pesce out of water brand.

Before creating it, Chiara works for an artisan who produces a line of clothes for children (sober and comfortable, attentive to the quality of the fabrics), but she leaves Vicenza, the city where Chiara lives and works. Thus was born the new brand that primarily produces objects in furnishing fabrics from tablecloths to cushions.

«I take care of everything by myself, I look for fabrics and design products – says Chiara -. Above all, I choose the quality of the fabric. I only use linen and hemp. Much of my work is based on research. I also look for antique fabrics, old hemp grain sacks and rough fabrics, often from France. And I also make unique pieces. Especially for the tablecloths, always finished with a raw edge in contrast with the fabric, a finish that represents my brand. Bags are also created from vintage fabrics, large capacious shoppers without closure ».

Chiara tells how at the beginning the creation of small fabric objects was done using an old sewing machine that reminded her of her grandmother a seamstress: “I spent the summers with her, your Necchi has traveled kilometers in a world made of fabrics, threads and women” .

The sale takes place with participation in markets, but also online: “Instagram is a means that allows you to reach distant people,” says Chiara, who thanks to this activity was able to counteract the effects of the lockdown for the pandemic.

Research and dexterity come together to give life to a living line handcrafted with 100% natural fabrics, which respect the environment. «I create objects for everyday use, versatile, simple, rustic and refined at the same time. Tablecloths, runners, bags, aprons, tea towels, cushions that decorate – he adds -. All at an affordable cost so that beauty is not just the prerogative of a few. I compare linen to a “hard” one, rough but with a soft heart, and in this I like to think it tells something about me ».