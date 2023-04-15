Fit For An Autopsy, Thy Art Is Murder & Malevolence – The Aggression Sessions

The Aggression Sessions is more or less the continuation of the 3-split combination The Depression Sessions from the year 2016. However, with a serious difference (- which subjectively makes the EP really interesting in the first place).



In addition to those represented this time Thy Art is Murder and Fit for an Autopsy are this time instead of Acacia Strain namely Malevolence on board – and they have been at this point since at least The Other Side (2020) and Malicious Intent (2022) heavy a checker in the board.

Nevertheless, the new trio is a constellation that is a bit surprising in view of the pace that is fundamentally tuned to Deathcore. Malevolence finally demonstrate first in Waste of Myself with a rich hardcore edge and massive groove injection, dark, sparkling synth textures and melodic variability, including heavy solo and beatdown, a comparatively out of the ordinary direction (which one can actually only blame that the Brits here almost have too many of their trying to pack trademarks into a song that rabbles on the edge of clusterfuck – which is understandable in itself anyway, to want to use this potentially fanbase-expanding split platform).

Especially since then (on the B-side of the record, traditionally filled with three cover songs) the Anastacia-Adaption Left Outside Allone Even the most sensational piece that demands the limelight: translating pop into metal as a gag may have an insanely long beard beyond compare, but the band, which without further ado steals the designs of bootleggers, pulls through the punchline with a crowbar beyond compare, bawls the hit (admittedly much too detailed) into its own rough, galling battle zone and concretes a catchy steamroller that you can’t get out of your head until the terribly/ wonderfully pathetic finale.

The other two cover songs, on the other hand, clearly fall behind – Fit for an Autopsy take on the melo-death of At the Gates’ Under a Serpent Sun very accomplished, meanwhile Thy Art is Murder Hammer Smashed Face guttural grunting practically unsurprising, but pulling off quite annoyingly Cannibal Corpse copy…both bands were more exciting on the previous EP!

Meanwhile, it should have been clear for a long time where the subjective sympathies regarding the Aggression Sessions lie, the two preceding originals only cause limited euphoria. The successful Hellions seems almost more traditional (…) to Metalcore guidelines like early ones Funeral for a Friend meets Hellbound oriented, meanwhile Until there is No Longer lets his riffs blast precisely, roars and hisses, but without fan glasses leaves latently cold: as brutally compressed as it may be absolutely reliable, it overproduces more as a solid routine exercise with generic interchangeability – the ideas of Malevolance are much more striking and memorable in comparison! – which can probably only be argued about in a fundamental debate about the genre. fans of Fit for an Autopsy and Thy Art is Murder should, however, be happy about both pieces even without them!

