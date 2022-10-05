Home Entertainment “Fitness Runner” Announces New CM Coming to NS on November 24_Game_Fitness_Video
2022-10-05 17:52

Original title: “Fitness Runner” announced that the new CM will land on NS on November 24

The sports fitness game “Fitness Runner” today announced a 30-second promotional video, which will be released on the NS platform on November 24. The 6 coaches in the game can be changed, and will be dubbed by well-known voice actors, namely Uchida Mayori, Sakurai Takahiro, Hanae Natsuki, Hanazawa Coriander, Mizuki Nana, Yasumoto Yoki.

The game has 45 kinds of fitness items, supports 1-4 people to play, including various intensity levels of exercise, custom exercise plans, punch cards and data statistics and other functions.

