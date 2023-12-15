Home » Fito Páez Expresses Support for Cuban Filmmakers Amid Censorship Controversy
Argentine Singer Fito Páez Expresses Support for Cuban Filmmakers Amid Censorship

Renowned Argentine singer-songwriter Fito Páez has shown his solidarity and support for the Assembly of Cuban Filmmakers, as they face censorship of several documentaries at the Havana Film Festival.

“Expressions do not admit censorship, they are not tolerated, it is something linked to human nature, they are impossible to curtail, to domesticate, so whoever understands this should understand it,” said Páez in a message published by the group of filmmakers on Facebook.

Páez went on to express his unwavering support for the Filmmaker Assembly, stating, “All my support for the Filmmaker Assembly who are fighting this noble and wonderful fight in this very difficult moment in Cuba, defending its values, its truths and defending freedom, in short, which is I want to tell what I want, how I want and how I can, because many times we make films in the most precarious way.”

The censorship at the Havana Film Festival has sparked outrage, particularly due to the exclusion of documentaries such as “Fito’s Havana” directed by Juan Pin Vilar, and “Calls from Moscow” by filmmaker Luis Alejandro Yero.

This is not the first time that the Cuban filmmakers have faced challenges. Six months ago, they issued a statement protesting copyright violations when an unauthorized copy of Pin Vilar’s documentary was presented on National Television, but no action has been taken.

In response to Páez’s message of support, the filmmakers expressed their gratitude, emphasizing their commitment to fight against censorship and exclusion policies in Cuba.

This comes after the singer-songwriter had previously spoken out against the treatment of his documentary “Fito’s Havana” by the Cuban regime, whose exhibition was prohibited by the Ministry of Culture. “They [the censors] do not represent the people,” he stated a few weeks ago.

The Assembly of Cuban Filmmakers includes prominent figures such as Fernando Pérez, Deymi D’Atri, Juan Antonio García Borrero, Ernesto Daranas, Rosa María Rodríguez, Luis Alberto García, Kiki Álvarez, Katherine T. Gavilán, Gustavo Arcos, Carla Valdés, and Manuel A. Rodríguez Yong, among others. They continue to advocate for freedom of expression and the rights of creators in the face of censorship.

