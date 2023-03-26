Photos: Rafael Renzo / Disclosure

When we imagine the floor plan of a house, we often forget about an essential room: the bathroom. Discreet, this space often ends up receiving only the indispensable footage to be functional. If this is the case with your project, know that your tiny bathroom has enormous potential! I called the architect Aiê Tombolato to give her five golden tips when it comes to small bathrooms.

The toilet was born many centuries ago, more precisely between the twelfth and ninth centuries BC in Ancient Greece. Its main function was to accommodate small washbasins for residents and guests of a residence to wash their hands before meals. Today, this remains one of its main uses, perfect for preserving the intimate area of ​​the home.

More and more architects see the bathroom as an opportunity to innovate and dare in decoration, as if this space were the ideal place to create a point of dissonance (in a good way) from the rest of the project. This is the case of the project signed by the architects Aiê Tombolato and Renato Mendonça. The duo is here to prove that it is indeed possible to innovate in tiny bathrooms!

In the project below, the washbasin was mimicked in the room’s beaded panel, and inside, an unconventional mix of coatings and solutions was the bet to completely transform the space.

And just take a look at the result! The inner part of the toilet gained a sense of continuity between the environments, and cumaru wood was used both on the floor and on the wall for this purpose. Calacata paraná, on the other hand, made the floor basin a unique piece, this same material was also used in other furniture in the project, such as the office and pantry table.

Well, now let’s go to the promised five golden tips about tiny bathrooms!