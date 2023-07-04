Five homicides and $10 million per day: they arrested Chaki Chan, the most dangerous criminal in La Matanza

Nicolas Nahuel Guimilalias “Chaki Chan”who controlled several neighborhoods of the Buenos Aires party of La Matanza with his gang, was arrested this Monday, July 3 at night by agents of the Federal Police in the Buenos Aires town of Ciudad Evita. collected more than 10 million pesos per day and is awarded at least five homicides.

“Chaki Chan” is a dangerous criminal from La Matanza who, in recent weeks, along with part of his drug gang tried to enter the villa Las Antenas of Lomas del Mirador to sell drugs, but the neighbors avoided this fact in the middle of a large-scale shooting.

The residents of Lomas del Mirador claim to have resisted the entry of the drug gang in a hellish shooting.

After the episode, the residents of that popular neighborhood, located between Las Heras, Antezana, Fraga and Salcedo streets, held a manifestation to ask for security and the intervention of the police inside the settlement.

The detainee, of 29 yearshas causes against him from when he was younger and even, in 2017, threatened the La Matanza prosecutor who was investigating him. Until his arrest in the last few hours, it was the worst headache for Justice and the security forces of that district, with a hell of cocaine and lead unleashed in an election year.

How was the operation in which Chaki Chan was arrested

Police sources revealed that “Chaki Chan” was arrested by personnel from the West Metropolitan Area Operations Division of the Federal Police when he was moving along Calle 1000, in front of house number 100 of avoid city.

He, also a fugitive, was driving in a car when some 20 federales intercepted him and took him into custodyalthough the procedure had to be transferred to a YPF service station, located at the intersection of Autopista Riccheri and Camino de Cintura.

The 29-year-old detainee has cases against him since he was a minor

The cause for which he is being investigated occurs within the framework of the file that is in charge of the prosecutor Sebastián Basso and the Narcocriminal Prosecutor’s Office (PROCUNAR), directed by the prosecutor Diego Iglesias.

At the same time that Guimil was arrested, the search of ten homes and the arrest of at least another ten people.

“Chaki Chan”: who is the most feared criminal in La Matanza

Justice awards the young drug trafficker at least five homicides, although he could not be tried because witnesses refused to identify him. As stated on social networks, he would have taken charge of at least 15 deaths.

According The nation“Chaki Chan” collected more than 10 million pesos per day for the sale of drugs in the bunkers scattered in La Matanza. They also affirm that the narco has protection of some members of the provincial security force despite being, according to Justice, a ruthless murderer.

In addition, he is credited with “cooking” cocaine in the Villegas and 20 de Enero neighborhoods and having achieved control of the sale of narcotics in dozens of neighborhoods in La Matanza such as Santos Vega, in Lomas del Mirador and, in Isidro Casanova, in the Puerta de Hierro and Saint Petersburg villas.

Insecurity and Drug Trafficking: Absent State, drug trafficking and present crime

In November 2022, another terrible confrontation took place, when the “Chaki Chan” group tried to consolidate its territory in the La Tablada monoblocks, located in Camino de Cintura and Crovara, in Ciudad Evita. Police backed away from shots fired from an FMK-3 machine gun, which fires 9mm bullets at 650 rounds per minute.

The nickname of Nicolás Nahuel Guimil has been known for about six years and in fact, already avoided harsh sentences. Even some of the homicides that were attributed to her were committed when she was between 16 and 17 years old.

In the Buenos Aires prisons, he did not even spend a month in jail. In 2014, he was detained for five days in the Magdalena prison for a simple homicide case filed in a court in Lomas de Zamora.

La Matanza: this is how a thief took a patrol car after shooting with the Police

Then, in February 2019, he was imprisoned for three weeks in Unit number 6 of Dolores, for a cause of drug sale, aggravated robbery and threats. There, he was added to a case for torture with a start date of April 2017.

In 2016, he was involved with a gang of drug dealers from Villa Celina, a case that reached the Federal Court. A year later, he fell into a drug trial, in which they found a Glock .45 with a legitimate user’s license.

