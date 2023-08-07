Five millennia ago, literature began with a woman

What would change if the first ever literary hero was not a man as he has always thought, but a woman? In itself perhaps it implies no difference; but it is an interesting reflection.

The journalist and popularizer Emily H. Wilson does it on the pages of the Guardian, presenting her narrative reconstruction, just released in England, of the Sumerian myths, those that are obviously linked to the epic of Gilgamesh. The Sumerian ruler grappled with otherworldly forces and became a sort of god himself, and his is humanity’s first epic, developing in what is now Iraq from the third millennium onwards and culminating around the 1500 BC C. when the stories related to this character, perhaps real perhaps imaginary, were assembled and arranged in six different versions. The best known was found, written in Babylonian on clay tablets written between 1300 and 100 BC, in the so-called library of Ashurbanipal in Nineveh.

Gilgamesh anticipated Homeric heroes and also famously inspired the Bible. But he didn’t do it all by himself. There is an apparently secondary character at least in his stories, who however in turn generated others independently and probably even preceded him: Inanna, a woman and goddess who over the centuries – over the millennia – would become the much better known Ishtar and still in many aspects of his character “embedded” in Aphrodite.

A character, and a divinity, with a very long life, more than anyone else: she was still there, very active, when Gilgamesh was now gone; and according to Wilson it was even earlier. The ancient stories about Inanna, she explains, are above all epic stories (therefore to all intents and purposes literary) and in them she is the great protagonist hero. The first written copies have more or less the same date as those of Gilgamesh, but the hypothesis of scholars is that the myths – the oral narratives – referring to her are older.

The reporter quotes University of Chicago sumerology specialist Jana Matuszak, according to which there are unpublished fragments on Gilgamesh dating from 2100 BC, but as regards Inanna there is material dating back to 2600. She is therefore the «mother» of our literature – the sacred protofemale, the Eve who anticipates Adam?

In any case there is the possibility, if not to verify the question, at least to appreciate the subject. The publisher Mimesis has recently published the collections of very ancient stories concerning her, «I canti di Inanna. Queen of Heaven and Earth” edited by Diane Wolkstein and Samuel Kramer: where Inanna is a charming young woman who is looking for a husband and asks herself bluntly «who will sleep with me? Who will plow my vulva?”

Naturally, she chooses: the lucky one – so to speak – will be the shepherd Dumuzi, all in a triumph of the senses. Not only that, but as – among other things – goddess of rain, the satisfied bride will give men prosperity and well-being.

However, his life is not an idyll, and that of Dumizi, who soon comes to a bad end, even less so. By reaction, or by fate, who knows, Inanna becomes a ruthless seducer, without making a difference between men and gods. Only Gilgamesh refuses her advances, believing that no man has ever survived a night of love with her: a decision that today would perhaps be qualified as “patriarchal”, but it is true that Inanna did not have these problems. Who knows, perhaps the sovereign distrusted because of the chronological primacy, or perhaps it was a trivial rivalry between literary characters (not to mention writers and men and women).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

