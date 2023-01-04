Original title: “Deep Sea” joins, and five new films are scheduled for the Spring Festival in 2023 (quote)

Chinese animation can “do it” and “do it well” (theme)

Liberation Daily reporter Zhong Han

The animated film “Deep Sea” announced yesterday that it will be scheduled for the first day of the Lunar New Year, and a trailer and poster will be released. The final preview shows that the film heals every “you who have walked through the long night” through the adventure journey of the modern girl “Sanjuk” who strayed into the deep sea. The film developed the “Particle Ink” technology, which brought stunning big-screen spectacle to the audience. The film was produced by Tian Xiaopeng, the director of “The Return of the Great Sage”, which lasted seven years, and was produced by October Culture and Caitiaowu Films. The addition of “Deep Sea” is expected to make this year’s Spring Festival file the strongest in history.

Mystery “deeper than the sea”

Under the shell of fantasy adventure, “Deep Sea” carries the discussion of “life”. The heroine Sanjuku is a little girl who lives around everyone and is so ordinary that she is easily overlooked: she habitually “hides” herself in a red hoodie to avoid the lively crowd; she habitually blames herself and feels that “everything is my fault” “. The creator of the film hopes that the audience can find empathy in “Deep Sea” – that everyone can untie the “knot of heart” and find the “exit of life”. The fixed-file poster was designed by the famous designer Huang Hai, showing the healing characteristics of the film “Watching during the Spring Festival”.

The details of the trailer released this time are also intriguing: what is the origin of the magical captain Nan He from the “deep sea”? What is the “heart knot” of Sansuke? What is the metaphor of the red sweater that sinks into the sea? Does the “red ghost” that everyone is fighting against imply a greater crisis? The light and shadow with a strong sense of narrative create the unique emotional tension of “Deep Sea”: coral light, glass light, water wave light… These lights express the scene emotions of happiness or struggle.

“Deep Sea” is a movie “born for the big screen”. The film pioneered the “particle ink” technology and applied it to the entire film, which is expected to bring the audience an “unforgettable” big-screen visual experience. A large number of real camera scheduling with hand-held and rotating lenses creates an immersive feeling unique to the big screen. The desperate innovation of “Deep Sea” in terms of technology and style is only to let the world see Chinese animation again: in 2015, Tian Xiaopeng used “The Return of the Great Sage” to prove that Chinese animation can produce high-level 3D animation with high standards; Two years later, “Deep Sea” will once again let the world see that Chinese animation not only “can do it”, but also “can do it well”.

Unraveling the mystery of MOSS

The sci-fi movie “The Wandering Earth 2”, which will be released on the first day of the Lunar New Year in 2023, also released the latest trailer yesterday, showing the audience the earth that is about to be swallowed by the sun for the first time from the perspective of artificial intelligence MOSS. Faced with the space elevator crisis, the moon fall crisis, the Jupiter gravitational crisis, and the solar helium flash crisis one after another, human beings do everything they can to save the earth and protect their homeland. When disaster strikes, everyone will make different choices.

In the previous movie “The Wandering Earth”, Liu Peiqiang (played by Wu Jing) and MOSS are the “comrades” of the space station. “The Wandering Earth 2” serves as a prequel, but MOSS, like a “prophet”, indifferently unveiled the major crisis that the earth and mankind will encounter in the future. Where did MOSS come from? Why does it know the future destiny of mankind and the earth? Why is there a huge contradiction between it and human beings? All suspense will be revealed in the movie. Regardless of the visual effects or the atmosphere and texture of the story, compared with “The Wandering Earth”, it is steadily upgrading.

Up to now, there are five new films of “The Wandering Earth 2”, “Unnamed”, “Man Jianghong”, “Bear Infested·Bear Core” and “Deep Sea” scheduled for the Spring Festival in 2023. Industry insiders are looking forward to the Spring Festival in 2023. Shadow Peak.