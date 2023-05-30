Five people still missing after building collapse

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Five people remain missing, including two whose remains may be amid a pile of rubble from a partially collapsed six-story apartment building in Iowa, authorities said. on Tuesday.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson confirmed the findings at a morning news conference following criticism that the city decided to quickly demolish the rest of the building before making sure no one else was trapped.

The protests began because a woman was rescued last night, hours after the city ordered the demolition of the structure for Tuesday due to the “imminent danger” of collapse. Protesters called for a postponement, concerned that people might be trapped.

Protesters held signs Tuesday morning near the construction site reading “Find ’em first” and “Who’s in the rubble?” Some used a loudspeaker to shout the names of the building’s residents.

The building is “unstable and continues to get worse as time goes by,” Fire Chief James Morris said. “It is the opinion of the structural engineer that any further search operations in the area of ​​that rubble pile should be avoided due to possible collapse.”

“We are very understanding of the possibility of two people being left” inside, Morris added through tears.

City officials said rescue teams pulled 12 people out of the building shortly after a midsection collapsed around 5 p.m. Sunday, and rescued several more, including one more Sunday night and the woman. of Monday. No fatalities have been reported.

____

Freida Frisaro, Trisha Ahmed, Kathy McCormack, and Beatrice Dupuy contributed to this report.