“Add-on! Add-on! Add-on!” I believe that the words that friends who are familiar with “See you again in Pingyao” have heard the most recently are sold out, add-on! Since entering the summer peak season, the performances have continued to be popular, with two, three, and four shows a day… I heard that there are still many audiences who have not bought tickets.

It’s ok! In order to effectively divert audience flow and create a safe and pleasant viewing experience,(July 26) 10:30 am each plus one。

The pre-sale of tickets for the show starts, and each seat is limited to 800 people. Friends who watch the show, please contact us for reservations one day in advanceTicketing consultation telephone: 13363549139. Add WeChat, and indicate that see Pingyao Tickets

Recent performances are as follows:

July 24 (Sunday):10:30am; 2pm, 4pm; 7pm, 9pm (five sessions)

July 26 (Tuesday):10:30am; 2pm, 4pm; 7pm, 9pm (five sessions)

July 27 – July 31 (Wednesday to Sunday):2:00pm, 4:00pm; 7:00pm, 9:00pm (four sessions per day)

Closed on Monday.If there are additional sessions, further notice will be given

ticket price:The unified preferential price is 238 yuan / piece, and children under 1.2 meters are free.

Performance address:No. 154, Shuncheng Road, Pingyao County, Shanxi Province (see also Pingyao Theater)

【Kind tips】If you see “Ticket Sales Suspended for Epidemic Control” when booking tickets, it means that one or more of the audience members in the order belong to the restricted area. You can check it against the latest list of medium and high risk areas, or try to book separately with guest information.

If it is impossible to book tickets in the system, but there is no travel history in medium and high-risk areas within 7 days, and the health code itinerary code and nucleic acid report all meet the requirements of epidemic prevention, please bring relevant documents to the window to check and purchase tickets. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this special period.

See also the eight highlights of Pingyao Aspect 1: Unique Shawa Theater The breeze blew through the loess, and the soil layer was slowly peeled off, revealing the people under the loess, revealing a piece of gray tiles, and revealing the stories of our ancestors, revealing the legend of the blood. This is another unique idea of ​​Pingyao—— Shawa Theater. It uses loess and gray tiles as the main vocabulary, and the rolling roof design shows people the prosperity and vicissitudes of the ancient city. The deliberate sinking of the building expresses its respect for the ancient city. Aspect 2: The plot that shakes the soul “Seeing Pingyao Again” tells a thrilling blood legend: Zhao Yishuo, the owner of the ticket number in the ancient city of Pingyao, lost his family property and went to Russia to save the only blood of the shopkeeper Wang’s family, and 232 guards from the Tongxing Public Security Bureau went with him. Seven years later, Zhao Dong’s family and their guards all died in a foreign country, and the Wang family’s bloodline continued. Aspect 3: “Walking” viewing mode It is also seen that Pingyao has pioneered the viewing mode of domestic performances – walking style. There are no seats in the theater and no stage. The audience watches while walking, following the development and changes of the plot, and walking in different performance scenes. In such a viewing mode, the traditional relationship between viewing and acting is broken, and the actors penetrate deeply into the audience. See also Five Sicilians at the Strega Prize Aspect 4: Situational experience of “travelling” In this labyrinth-like theater, there is a feast that allows you to touch history, experience culture and folk customs from a distance. Traveling through history from the contemporary era to the end of the Qing Dynasty, you can appreciate how the people of Pingyao who lived 150 years ago used their diligence and wisdom to compose such an extraordinary and beautiful movement on the stage of Chinese business history. People are in the play, and there are people in the play. The audience is sometimes surrounded by actors, and sometimes interacts with actors high and low. With the change of the performance scene, you play different roles and experience the different feelings brought by the “scenario experience drama”. Aspect 5: Shocking acousto-optical technology The all-round stereoscopic sound and photoelectric technology brings the audience a super shocking experience, and also drives the strong expression of the audience’s feelings, either tragic or thrilling. Aspect 6: Simple folk culture Pingyao, an ancient city with a thousand-year history and civilization, also has a rich and colorful folk culture. Have you ever seen the traditional custom of choosing wives by the Shanxi merchant family at that time? The Zhao family’s wife selection scene was so charming that many audiences were swayed. “Mian” is one of the most traditional cultural symbols of Shanxi merchants. The dancers tell stories with their faces, and they show the spring and autumn with their dances. This is not just a face dance, but also the dancers interpreting the years with faces, where there is gratitude, remembrance and awe. See also Rc car more expensive for 800 thousand drivers. But the increases will come for everyone Aspect 7: Inheritance and dissemination of culture In the journey of history, the ancestors who inherit the Chinese culture, especially the ancestors with the genes of Shanxi merchants, have passed by us with a strong, humble spirit and faith in integrity. It is also seen that Pingyao is committed to the inheritance and dissemination of culture. It has been transformed into an honest dojo, telling the legend of the blood, and continuing the spirit of Shanxi merchants and the essence of traditional Chinese culture, which is highly respected by the world. Aspect 8: A well-known creative team This play is starred by the famous director Wang Chaoge, and is created together with the Impression team. As the founder and leader of my country’s large-scale situational performances, the Impression Team has achieved new ideas, new breakthroughs, and new leaps to See Pingyao. In the team of Chinese directors, female directors are a rare breed. As a female director, Wang Chaoge is not a flower-like embellishment. Is she dressed in a distinctive style, and her speech is straightforward and forthright. Even if she is abandoned in the crowd, you can spot her at a glance s difference. Therefore, when you see her, you will intuitively believe that this woman can still shine even if she is alone.Return to Sohu, see more

