FJOERGYN – Judas Mass

FIREFIGHTER

The Judas Mass

(Avantgarde Metal)

Label: Trollzorn Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 02.06.2023

20 years of FJOERGYN – for the Thuringian avant-garde metallers the opportunity to delight the fans with a new album. This bears the title “Judasmesse” and it will be interesting to see how clerical it has become.

At the first tones you think that the playback device is broken, but after a few crackles, powerful Metal becomes audible along with malicious growling, which is occasionally replaced by accusing chants. The screams of someone being whipped also provide a menacing flair that a few melodic moments don’t change. This extravagant path is also followed in the next tracks and not everything always sounds fluent and catchy. The rhythm changes are often very choppy and you are thrown from one extreme to the other, both musically and vocally.

In between, more space is also given to the melodies, such as the saxophone on the instrumental track “Komm Abel Lass Uns Aufs Feld Gehen” or at the beginning of “Prometheus I – Letters of a Dying Cosmos”, which, however, turns into a pounding, brutal track developed. Even after that, the evil reigns, partly wrapped in hammering style of play and then again in epic tones – a roller coaster ride of emotions. “Non Serviam” is very experimental and the concluding “Warfarin” presents you with a cross-section of what you’ve heard before, which makes it a good tip for a check-out.

“Judasmesse” primarily stands for concentrated evil from the house of FJOERGYN! A kind of religion lesson of a different kind. Vocally you get to hear a mix of growling, clean vocals and spoken language. Musically, extreme rhythm changes dominate, which are often hard to digest, but belong to avant-garde metal. That’s why this album isn’t suitable for all ears and you won’t be able to avoid listening.

Judas Mass Track Listing:

1st fall

2. Kain

3. Come on Abel let’s go to the field

4. Prometheus I – Epistles Of A Dying Cosmos

5. Prometheus II – Uranos Zorn

6. Prometheus III – Plague

7. Father(s)land

8. Non Serviam

9. Warfarin

Total playing time: 59:30

Band-Links:

FJOERGYN – JudasmesseLineUp:Stephan L. (Vocals, Guitar, Composition)Marcel W. (Guitar)Philipp T. (Guitar)Sven G. (Bass, Vocals)Martin T. (Drums)7.5…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “FJOERGYN – Judasmesse”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/fjoergyn_judasmesse.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “7.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Metalmama”

}

}}

The post FJOERGYN – Judas Mass appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

