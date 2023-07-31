Home » Flamengo fires Sampaoli’s assistant for hitting Pedro
SAO PAULO (AP) — Flamengo fired Argentine physical trainer Pablo Fernández after punching striker Pedro, one of the Brazilian club’s figures, in the face.

The decision to fire assistant coach Jorge Sampaoli was made on Sunday, a day after the incident during a Brazilian championship game against Atlético Mineiro. Pedro went to the police to file a complaint against Fernández.

According to various press versions, the 52-year-old assistant was fired after a meeting with club managers. Sampaoli’s continuity in office had been jeopardized by the incident.

Flamengo, defending champion, opens this week its round of 16 series of the Copa Libertadores against Olimpia from Paraguay.

Pedro, who was part of the Brazil team that played in the recent World Cup in Qatar, pointed out on his social networks that Fernández hit him in the mouth after the 2-1 victory against Atlético Mineiro. The Minas Gerais state police reported in a statement that the assistant gave him three slaps before punching him.

Pedro confirmed on Twitter that he had filed a complaint against Fernández and added that he had had difficulties with Sampaoli’s assistants. The Argentine coach took the reins of the team in April shortly after being sacked by Sevilla of Spain.

“Physical cowardice follows the psychological cowardice that I have suffered in recent weeks,” Pedro said. “May God forgive a person who believes, in 2023, that physical aggression will solve a problem.”

Fernández apologized through a statement: “I entered the locker room very angry and wanting to immediately resolve the situation and I did it the wrong way.”

“I felt very affected by a high-stress situation and I reacted in the worst way,” said Fernández. “I do not intend to put this context as an excuse, but as an explanation.”

The French first division suspended Fernández in August 2021 for hitting a fan during a brawl in the match between Olympique de Marseille and Nice.

In another statement, Sampaoli said that “the only solution is to talk.” Sampaoli and Fernández have worked together since 2019.

