Flash to Blind｜It was exposed that his wife was diagnosed with fear, Chen Hao broke the door to save his wife

(Hong Kong news on the 31st) earlier Immediately stop work and rest, in order to avoid infection, the family moved to Tseung Kwan O for a temporary stay, always considerate and considerate During his wife’s isolation period, I personally delivered food to the door of my wife’s residence every day. Aimee Chan took pictures of the scene where she opened the door to pick up food every day and Chen Hao waved to her from a distance, edited it into a short video and uploaded it to IG to show off her affection.

Deliver Meals and Acacia

Chen Hao is worried about his wife’s health and the lack of supplies in his wife’s residence, so he personally delivers supplies for food every day. In the video, it can be seen that Aimee Chen kept opening and closing the door, and after Hao Chen put down the takeaway, he stood in the distance and waved every time, and made a sweet gesture of love. Aimie Chen took a selfie with the food, with a sweet expression. Netizens praised Chen Hao as a warm man after watching it, and he is still very sweet after being married to Aimee Chen for many years, which is enviable. “Flash to Blind” and “Super Sweet”, because the couple’s love is beyond the mark, the picture is so sweet, some netizens even joked that Aimee Chan “be careful of tooth decay”.

As soon as Aimee Chen came out of customs, she hosted the show “ “As the finale guest. In the show, Aimee Chen and Hao Chen chatted while drinking coffee, and the couple also showed their affection. Chen Hao revealed that he was very nervous at the time and made a plan: if his wife didn’t answer the phone, he would break into the house to rescue her.

It turned out that Aimee Chen suffered from dizziness, because this time she was isolated and lived alone without family to take care of her, so Chen Hao was very worried. Aimee Chen said: “If I didn’t answer the phone, he was afraid that I would faint.”