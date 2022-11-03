Flashback celebrates its tenth birthday and moves to the Borgo Crimea neighborhood, in Corso Lanza 75. With the desire to stay there permanently, not only during the Contemporary week, but with a project that lasts all year and is called ” Flashback Habitat “.

It starts from today to November 6, with the tenth edition of the festival in which art is all contemporary. «This edition marks a very important and exciting step for our reality – explain Ginevra Pucci and Stefania Poddighe, directors of Flashback – underlining our commitment to art and to Turin. With the birth of Flashback Habitat, which opens in November with the fair, thanks to the artistic direction of Alessandro Bulgini, we will build together a place of creative hospitality ». A place to be discovered surrounded by greenery, which in the past has had various souls – from being a bretotrophy to the seat of the province of Turin – and which is now a great cultural hub.

The title of this year’s edition of Flashback is “He.art”, with the words “heart” and “art” that intertwine and meet, and with the proposals of 34 galleries that participate in the event and stand out for an always careful and transversal research that translates into the originality and “contemporaneity” of the selected works. Visitors will thus be able to immerse themselves in this experience and give a new value to ancient and ever-present works.

And if among the most significant realities on the international level there are galleries such as Alessandra Di Castro, Carlo Orsi, Galleria dello Scudo and Gian Enzo Sperone, to name a few, among the artists it ranges from Giacomo Balla to Giorgio de Chirico, from Carol Rama to Giorgio Griffa, from Emilio Vedova to Piero Gilardi. In addition to the exhibiting galleries, there are also 3 exhibitions until Sunday. The first is “Opera Viva Barriera di Milano, il Manifesto”: a project conceived by Alessandro Bulgini, which collects the images of 7 Icelandic artists selected by the artist Jón Gnarr.

The second exhibition is entitled “Introspective Cuba”, and is an in-depth study dedicated to the Cuban single-channel video art of 20 contemporary artists. It is an exhibition project conceived and curated by Giacomo Zaza that moves between different generations of artists, between approaches and historical moments that meet in actuality: the public and private space denied by communism, the street and intimacy, the investigations into contexts and imaginary escapes.

The last is the photographic exhibition “Nature and its twin”, curated by Michela Casavola and the involvement of WeWorld, an NGO committed to guaranteeing the rights of women and children in 27 countries around the world. The exhibition presents the works of photojournalists Davide Bertuccio and Camilla Miliani made in Benin and Mozambique for the projects “The dust of the forest” and “Árvore da Vida”.

From today to Sunday Flashback opens its doors to discover all this, and welcomes the public from 11 to 20. To get to the fair there is also a free shuttle, departing from Piazza Vittorio Veneto (taxi stop) every half hour. The full ticket costs 15 euros, the reduced 10 (children under 12 and over 60), 5 euros for those who have a museum pass. Then in corso Lanza 75, art will continue to live all year round with “Flashback Habitat”, which triggers an urban redevelopment process in Borgo Crimea with the aim of regenerating more than 20 thousand square meters of space for years in disuse. And to give the area that has lived so many lives its definitive vocation.