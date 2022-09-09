Home Entertainment Flat version of Balenciaga? Crocs officially launched the new rubber boots “Classic Crush Boots”
With the re-emergence of Y2K’s retro aesthetics, Crocs, a “hole shoe” brand that was considered to be irrelevant to fashion in the past, has sparked discussions in recent years by cooperating with brands such as Balenciaga and Salehe Bembury, and its shoes have been promoted to a must-have item. , Following the release of thick-soled and sandal styles one after another, this time, a new rubber boots “Classic Crush Boots” are launched.

It has to be mentioned that the silhouette seems to be reminiscent of the Balenciaga Stomper or Balenciaga x Crocs collection boots, with a shorter Wellington boot design, with a cutout detail on the upper edge, and the shoe The holes on the face are filled for a variety of climates.

“Classic Crush Boots” is currently available on the official website, offering a variety of options such as black, white, pink, green, and yellow. The price is £64.99, which is about $75, compared to Balenciaga, which is about $900 per pair. The price, the slightly coincident appearance and material may become a flat version of Balenciaga boots, and interested readers may wish to purchase.

