London (AFP) – Christine McVeigh, frontman, songwriter and keyboardist of legendary Grammy-winning rock group Fleetwood Mac, died today at the age of 79 following illness .

Christine McVie passed away “peacefully” in hospital this morning after a “short illness,” her family said in a statement on her official Facebook page. “She was accompanied by her family,” the statement added.

“At this extremely distressing time,” McVeigh’s family asks for privacy and hopes that “everyone will hold Kristen in their hearts as an incredible human being and a beloved and respected musician throughout his life.” “.

In a separate statement, Fleetwood Mac said there were “no words” to describe the band’s sadness at the passing of Christine McVeigh. Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood posted the statement on social media.

“She was the best musician in the orchestra and the best friend in life. Individually and as a group, we cherish Kristen dearly and are grateful for the fond memories we have,” the statement said.

Christine McVeigh joined Fleetwood Mac a few years after its formation in 1967, and went on to write hits including Little Lies, Everywhere and Songbird.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, Fleetwood Mac has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and is considered one of the most successful bands of all time.

Fleetwood Mac became one of the most famous ensembles of the 1970s and 1980s, featuring Mick Fleetwood, Christine and ex-husband John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham (Lindsey Buckingham).

© 2022 AFP