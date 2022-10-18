“Fleishman is in trouble”

Sina entertainment news Beijing time on October 19th, according to foreign media reports, Jason Eisenberg, Claire Dennis, Liz Caplan starred in the new drama “Fleishman is in trouble”, will be released. Hulu started broadcasting on November 17th and is a limited series with a total of 8 episodes.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who also serves as the screenwriter, Toby Fleishman, a 40-year-old who recently split from ex-wife Rachel, married shortly after medical school and started using dating apps , to enjoy the sexual freedom never experienced in youth. However, soon after, Rachel mysteriously disappeared, leaving the children to Toby, without any indication of where she went or when she would return. As Toby balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion in the hospital, and dating the right woman in Manhattan, he realizes that to figure out what really happened to Rachel, he has to be more open about what happened to their marriage in the first place.

Liz Caplan, who collaborated with Eisenberg on “Now You See Me 2”, also starred, playing and narrating Toby’s friend Libby.

