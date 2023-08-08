Flights: Córdoba received 75,000 tourists and was the second most chosen destination in July

Aerolíneas Argentinas broke a new record in July 2023. In total, 1,250,000 passengers used the services of the state airline to travel through the main tourist destinations in the country, within this framework, the province of Córdoba was the second most visited place by the traveling community.

Taking advantage of the winter holidays, in the month of July the company Aerolíneas Argentinas increased an increase of 12% compared to July 2019, when in that period 1,140,000 passengers were transported throughout the country.

What were the most chosen destinations in July 2023?

116,000 passengers arrived in the southern city of Bariloche, to Córdoba 75,000 thousand tourists60,000 arrived in Mendoza, 54,000 visited Ushuaia, 53,000 visited Iguazú, the city of Salta had 49,000, Neuquén received 41,000, Tucumán 40,000 and Mar del Plata 31,000 travelers. The 10 most flown destinations concentrated almost 50% of the total passengers transported.

To achieve this percentage, the aircraft company had an expanded operation with 10% more general offer than in 2019 and 17% more specifically in “snow destinations”.

Pablo Ceriani, president of Aerolíneas Argentinas said: “this year’s growth is encouraging data for the entire sector. Today, Aerolíneas operates to 3 new domestic destinations and 12 more federal routes than in 2019. And it does so by investing, generating more income and moving towards sustainability”.

On the other hand, Fabián Lombardo, the company’s commercial director, stated: “all these milestones are no coincidence, they are achieved by working on efficient but ambitious commercial planning and with great operational effort. Aerolíneas connects more cities, flies more federal routes, tourist corridors and with a greater offer of seats”.

pre-pandemic levels

It should be remembered that, in July, Aerolíneas reached the maximum record for passengers transported in a single day with 46,331. Figure that exceeded the 45,769 passengers of 2018, when flights of 2 days of operation accumulated as a result of a measure of force.

Along the same lines, days ago, the company had reported that during the month of July 75,000 foreign tourists arrived in the country. That is, 52% more compared to the same period of the previous year.

