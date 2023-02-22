



Fixed file poster





Zhao Yibo





Li Boyang





Cui Lige





Zhang Zilin





Zhong Zhaoxi





Li Zonglin

Today, directed by Chen Yuejin, starring Zhao Yibo and Li Boyang, starring Cui Lige, Zhang Zilin and Zhong Zhaoxi,Li ZonglinThe special short drama “Mummy’s Counterattack” is officially announced and will be broadcast on February 24.The play tells the story of Jiang Lingyun, a young couple who were forced to separate for five years due to an affair. Yun Weiwei was forced to leave the country, and after five years of dormancy, she came back gorgeously to start her own revenge plan, and revealed the truth of the year step by step. In the finalized poster released today, Yun Qingwei (played by Li Boyang) grabbed Jiang Ling (played by Zhao Yibo)’s tie fiercely, with a hint of love in addition to hatred in his eyes, full of ambiguous feelings of flirtatious and desire, triggering The audience expects.

All the protagonists have double-faced identities, the grievances and vengeance of the rich and powerful are about to break out

published todayScheduled noticeIn the movie, Jiang Ling, played by Zhao Yibo, the tyrant of the Jiang family, and Li Boyang, played by Li Boyang, played the comeback hot mom Yun Qingqing, who opened the story “The Reunion of Husband and Wife”. The moment they looked at each other, the story of the two people had already been made up by netizens. Whether it is an abyss-like misunderstanding or an insurmountable hatred, the eyes full of hatred, surprise, fear, and determination arouse the infinite curiosity of the audience. In addition, Yun Miaomiao, played by Zhang Zilin, appeared on the stage to tear each other with sisters Yunqingqing, full of gunpowder. It seems that the road to revenge on the wealthy battlefield is full of obstacles, but the heroine’s domineering counterattack directly sets the five-star “cool drama” index.

In addition, the cute baby that appeared in the trailer, the revenge manipulator behind the scenes is someone else, and the conflict between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is incompatible… The war in the wealthy family spread out of control to the commercial war. This is full of human greed and desire. The “war” against China is constantly escalating and intensifying.

Belly black bully super A supermodel revenge Shuangwen Jinjiang sweet pet is correct

The play tells the story of a wealthy abandoned woman who was betrayed because she was in the vortex of the “Gongdou” of the wealthy family. Finally, she was reborn and came back with a domineering revenge step by step.. In addition to high-energy rounds such as abuse of dregs and tearing tea, overlord chasing his wife, cute baby assists, mother-in-law and daughter-in-law battles, what is more worth looking forward to is that as the revenge plan unfolds, the multiple identities of each character and the unknown conspiracy behind the scenes are gradually revealed. Opening the veil, the plot is infinitely reversed and unexpected.

While everyone is looking forward to the cool wind of “Mummy’s Counterattack”, many viewers are also looking forward to the cold and handsome domineering ex-husband, re-acquainted with the beautiful and reborn vengeful ex-wife, how can the dual-strong male and female protagonists be wiped out? After all, Jinjiang’s tyrant chasing his wife is also easy to admire. The short drama “Mummy’s Counterattack” will bring the audience a long-lost revenge film, whether it is the emotional character design, the super cool and high-energy revenge and counterattack, or the love of the reunited couple, or the thrilling shopping mall battle. .

“Mommy’s Counterattack” will be broadcast on February 24, let’s watch this super cool short drama that is flirtatious, lustful, earthy and sweet.

