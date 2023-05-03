Home » Floods kill more than 100 in Rwanda
Floods kill more than 100 in Rwanda

Floods triggered by torrential rains in western and northern Rwanda have claimed 109 lives, a public broadcaster said on Wednesday.

The death toll “keeps rising”, added the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency.

“This could be the highest death toll from disasters in the country in recent times, according to available records in recent years,” said the government-backed New Times newspaper.

Parts of eastern Africa, such as southwestern Uganda, are seeing heavy downpours.

At least three people drowned in floodwaters last week after a river burst its banks in Ugandan’s remote Rukungiri district.

