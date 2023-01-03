Listen to the audio version of the article

To give added value to luxury clothing, special processes are needed that mix techniques and dexterity. Ensuring this “know-how”, which in Italy today remains in the hands of a few companies, has become the new mission of high-end fashion, as demonstrated (also) by the latest operation carried out by the Florence Group.

The pole of manufacturers-contractors at the service of fashion luxury, built and controlled by Vam Investments with Fondo Italiano d’investmento and Italmobiliare, has achieved its 22nd acquisition in just over two years: this is Ricamificio Gs, an Abruzzo-based company Galiffa family founded in 1988, which in 2022 had a turnover of 16 million euros with 114 employees in the two plants in Sant’Egidio alla Vibrata (Teramo). GS is one of the leading Italian embroiderers on fabrics, it has made significant technological investments (laser to create cut-out embroideries, inkjet machine with pigment dyes to print on all fabrics) and serves many high fashion brands.

«Thanks to its highly specialized personnel and latest generation machinery – states a press release – Ricamificio Gs is today recognized as a production reality capable of satisfying any requirement of the Florence Group customers», i.e. of about fifty international brands, all the most known.

Florence Group, chaired by Francesco Trapani and led by the managing director Attila Kiss, today has 22 companies with a turnover of over 500 million euros, a gross operating margin of 18% and 2,300 employees in twelve regions. Ricamificio Gs is the second special manufacturing company to join the group after the Tuscan Officina Ciemmeci, specialized in washing, dyeing and manual treatments on fabric and leather.

«The Florence Group project continues to attract production realities that excel in unique processes for craftsmanship and innovation – says Francesco Trapani, president of the Florence Group – and which make Made in Italy the product increasingly sought after by luxury brands on a global level» . Those brands which, according to Attila Kiss, look for «the small masterpieces of Ricamificio Gs, the result of research on manufacturing and innovative technological capabilities». For the Galiffa family, joining the Florence Group means “an important step in further development, especially at the managerial organization level”.