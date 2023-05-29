Florencia Penacchi’s mother died: “We will not rest in the search”

In the last few hours, the death in Neuquén of Nidia Aguilera, mother of Florencia Penacchi, the young woman who has disappeared since 2005 in Palermo, became known. Her relatives reiterated that they will continue with the search for the student.

“A tremendously sad moment. And with the permanent anguish over Flor’s disappearance. On the one hand, I think that Nidia will now be relieved of this tremendous absence and at one point it is the only thing that comforts me that she will not be suffering, “said Eliana Fernández, Nidia Aguilera’s niece.

The disappearance was in 2005 and since then there has been no news of the young woman. She was last seen in Palermo. She rented an apartment on Güemes street. In Buenos Aires, she studied Economics at the UBA.

“Since then, the life of Nidia and all of us who loved her changed”; Fernández expressed to RÍO NEGRO

