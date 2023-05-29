Home » Florencia Penacchi’s mother died: “We will not rest in the search”
Entertainment

Florencia Penacchi’s mother died: “We will not rest in the search”

by admin

In the last few hours, the death in Neuquén of Nidia Aguilera, mother of Florencia Penacchi, the young woman who has disappeared since 2005 in Palermo, became known. Her relatives reiterated that they will continue with the search for the student.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Read Also

Florence Penacchi, 13 years missing

“A tremendously sad moment. And with the permanent anguish over Flor’s disappearance. On the one hand, I think that Nidia will now be relieved of this tremendous absence and at one point it is the only thing that comforts me that she will not be suffering, “said Eliana Fernández, Nidia Aguilera’s niece.

The disappearance was in 2005 and since then there has been no news of the young woman. She was last seen in Palermo. She rented an apartment on Güemes street. In Buenos Aires, she studied Economics at the UBA.

“Since then, the life of Nidia and all of us who loved her changed”; Fernández expressed to RÍO NEGRO

See also  PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 design team deciphers the inspiration and story behind

You may also like

“Transformation Talks”, the cycle of webinars that invites...

The Greatness of the Lixu Era | A...

RiminiWellness, fitness is worth 10 billion euros

Between the least thought chosen and a betrayal?...

The Pokemon Company: Cumulative sales of game IP...

U-20 World Cup: at the request of the...

ENHYPEN’s 4th mini-album hits 1.32 million copies, setting...

The next holiday will also be a long...

The Superbollo cost 1.2 billion to Italian motorists....

The premiere of the movie “Wind Speed ​​Extreme...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy