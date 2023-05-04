Florida: Lawmakers Pass Diversity Initiatives

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican lawmakers on Wednesday approved bills to ban diversity programs in schools and prevent students and teachers from being forced to use non-sex pronouns. , following the line of the main priorities of Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Republican majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate gave the final approval to both proposals. DeSantis is expected to sign the measures into law.

The governor, who is scheduled to announce his presidential candidacy in the coming weeks, has pushed a conservative agenda in an attempt to win more support from voters in the primary elections.

The session of the state Legislature, which ends this week, has been dominated by divisive cultural issues, with DeSantis’s Republican allies passing the state president’s priority initiatives on sexual orientation, gender identity, race and education, which are expected to help him in his intention to run for the White House.

The Senate approved Wednesday to expand the law that critics call “Don’t Say Gay,” one of DeSantis’ main calling cards, with a sweeping bill that prevents forcing school staff or students to refer to people with the wrong pronouns. to the sex of the person.

It also bans teaching in schools about gender identity and sexual orientation through 8th grade, legally bolstering a move by the DeSantis administration to ban such lessons in all grades. Additionally, the bill strengthens the system by which people can legally challenge school books, another initiative by DeSantis that has led to the removal of material that he and his supporters say is inappropriate for children.

“Think about what we’re doing, frankly. Think about how this will affect families that don’t look like yours,” said Democratic Sen. Tracie Davis. “They’re still families. They’re Florida families. But we’re treating them like trespassers and we’re telling them we don’t want them here.”

Republicans say the initiative is intended to protect children from sexualized content and to enforce teacher compliance with current state curricula.

“You see society pounce on our children in a culture war that has an agenda to confuse them,” said Republican Sen. Erin Grall. “We are depriving children of the ability to find out who they are when we push an agenda, a sexualized agenda, towards children.”

Separately, House Republicans approved a DeSantis priority initiative that prohibits top-tier schools from using state or federal funding for diversity, equality and inclusion programs.

Such initiatives have been criticized by Republicans who say they are racially divisive.

Republican lawmakers in at least a dozen states have proposed more than 30 bills this year targeting diversity, equality and inclusion programs in higher education, according to an Associated Press analysis using Plural bill tracking software. legislative.

“They want you to create the same thing by heart. They say they want inclusion, but only if you believe what they believe,” said Republican Rep. Randy Fine. “These programs are used throughout the country. Imagine how big our universities will be when we are the only ones not using them.”

The House of Representatives also approved a proposal to prohibit people from entering bathrooms that do not correspond to their sex, an initiative against the use of bathrooms for transgender people.

DeSantis plans to formally announce his candidacy after the legislative session concludes. He has been spending significant time in recent months visiting indeterminate states and elsewhere to promote his conservative agenda and publicize his policies on race, gender and education.

On the state Capitol, Democrats, lacking the strength to curb the Republican agenda, have begun exposing the right-wing shift in politics emanating from the Republican Party.

“The message that has echoed out of this chamber in recent years is one of hate, exclusion and punishment,” said Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo. “There is very little pity and very little compassion.” ___ Associated Press writer Curt Anderson, in St. Petersburg, Florida, contributed to this report.

