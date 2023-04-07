It is the first series of Rado Swiss radar watch with a frameless mirror as a design element;

Its design is minimalist yet flexible, and it has been continuously iterated since it first came out in 2010, and it has been the undoubted “King of Popularity” in all generations;

Now, it is newly launched, pure crystal, simple and elegant, as if whispering the ancient memory of sand dunes and deserts;

Equipped with an upgraded movement, it adopts a new sapphire glass mirror and incorporates a softer and more sensual design;

The brand-new Centrix Jingcui series of watches has made a new debut, setting off the “exquisite and minimalist trend”!

Jingcui series “flowing gold and white” diamond-encrusted mechanical watch

Simple appearance and gorgeous temperament

Inheriting the impressive and extraordinary style of the first series, the new Centrix crystal series watches show a self-evident eye-catching style with a simple appearance and gorgeous temperament. This time, the series launched different sizes of dials at the same time-a small size model with a diameter of 30.5 mm, and a large size model with a diameter of 39.5 mm. The exquisite small-sized dial perfectly interprets this series of simple, outstanding, and sensual and charming styling features, which are suitable for gentle and small ladies; while the large-sized dial fully reflects the atmospheric texture of the watch, with a calm personality and aura. Gentlemen in the field will really like it. The power reserves of the small and large watches are 48 hours and 80 hours respectively, and both have passed the five-position accuracy test. At the same time, the dial is endowed with two styles of smart light-colored finish and elegant dark-colored finish, one light and one dark two-color version, highlighting the personality characteristics of different watch models.

Jingcui series “flowing gold brown” diamond mechanical watch

This series uses a new sapphire glass mirror with a slightly spherical shape and rounded edges, which is eye-catching and unique. The angular edges of the previous work are replaced by round glass with a softer appearance and flush with the case, creating a double enjoyment of vision and touch. Both sides of the mirror are coated with anti-glare coating. Through this special treatment method, you can clearly appreciate the exquisite details of the dial. The radial sun pattern on the dial presents a smooth plane after being embossed and painted. There is an immersive aesthetic feeling of being in the desert, feeling the breathtaking beauty of the wind blowing the sand.

Jingcui series “flowing gold and white” diamond-encrusted mechanical watch

Ingenuity and detail excellence

The brand-new Centrix crystal series wristwatches, which debuted in an eye-catching manner, have a larger “Rado” logo than before. Among them, some of the new works in the series with precious stones inlaid on the hour markers have re-adopted the “Jubilé” logo. ” Lettering, showing the luxurious identity. The anchor logo on the crown is strengthened through laser details to enhance its eye-catching attributes and keep improving. Viewed from the vertical side, the case is no longer a simple cylinder, but a delicate circle, which complements the softer overall design and blends smoothly into the bottom cover. The newly designed geometric bottom cover uses fewer markings and is given a laser-engraved number.

The bottom cover of all automatic models is inlaid with a sapphire glass mirror, allowing you to appreciate the beauty of the high-quality Nivachron™ hairspring movement inside and its self-winding power. To enhance the comfort and safety of wearing, this series of watches uses a reliable three-fold stainless steel buckle to replace the previous buckle, and uses high-tech ceramics as the middle link, which will be ingenious and exquisite to every details.

Jingcui series “flowing gold brown” diamond mechanical watch

An elegant timepiece lingering on the wrist, pure crystal, simple and outstanding-this is the new Cenrix crystal series watch. After constant iterations and continuous innovation, this series always shows the material master Rado’s unremitting research on new elements, innovative manufacturing technology and harmonious aesthetics, leaving a timeless imprint…

Product parameters

Rado Swiss radar watch Centrix crystal series “flowing gold and white” diamond mechanical watch

