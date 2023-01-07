“Flow” is the name of the painting exhibition organized in Perugia by Pellicano and curated by the artist Rossella Vasta, at Palazzo della Penna. The works created during the artistic expressiveness workshop conducted by the painter Gaetano Mongiardi and the psychologist Marina Baleta will be exhibited from 7 to 22 January.

Il Pellicano in agreement with the ASL 1 was the first center in Perugia to take care of people affected by eating and nutrition disorders. The meaning of the term Flow is explained by the neuropsychiatrist Fiammetta Marchionni who has been collaborating with Pellicano for some time and who has enriched the laboratory with meanings related to neuroaesthetics which studies the behavior of the brain and its response to perceptions of an aesthetic nature. Precisely the title “Flow” indicates that state of well-being of our brain when we undertake playful-creative activities free from any form of judgement.

“Flow in the city” is the exhibition-workshop in the Apollo hall of Palazzo della Penna; here the artist Gaetano Mongiardi exhibits his works which take a singular look at the city of Perugia, opening a series of workshops related to the urban theme in collaboration with the “Maria Montessori” International Center and the Radici di Pietra association.

A theme, this of the city of Perugia, well represented in the Museum of Palazzo della Penna with the famous work by Gerardo Dottori “Fire in the city”.